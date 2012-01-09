(Adds quotes, updates prices)
MADRID Jan 9 European wheat extended
gains in late trade on Monday in step with a strong opening in
Chicago as the risk of weather damage to crops in major exporter
Argentina again fuelled buying in grain markets.
* Analysts expect Thursday's U.S. Department of Agriculture
report on global supply and demand of farm produce to slash
forecasts for South American crops due to scorching weather
linked to the La Nina weather pattern.
* "I think the market can rise further as we wait for the
USDA report," a French dealer said. "It looks like they could
tighten the world corn balance by reducing production
(estimates) in Argentina."
* In Europe's biggest wheat exporter France, the most active
March milling wheat contract was up 4.25 euros in Paris,
or 2.18 percent, at 199.50 euros a tonne by 1648 GMT.
* Front-month January, which expires on Tuesday, was
up 1.50 euros, or 0.75 percent, at 202.50 euros.
* Persisting mild weather in France, following a warm
autumn, were causing concerns that winter crops had grown too
fast and could be at risk from any cold snap, traders said.
* The euro hovered near 15-month lows and continued to
bolster European trade by making grain priced in the common
currency cheaper in export markets.
* In oilseeds, rapeseed futures were also firm, in line with
U.S. soybeans and Malaysian palm oil, as weather
concerns also drove the oilseed complex.
* February rapeseed was up 4.75 euros or 1.05
percent at 457.50 euros a tonne.
SPAIN
* Physical wheat in major importer Spain rose in line with
futures markets in Paris and Chicago, with additional upside
from a lack of offers in drought-hit exporters Argentina and
Brazil.
* The market awaited results due on Thursday of bidding to
import up to 1.6 million tonnes of wheat under the EU's TRQ
scheme, much of which is expected to come from Ukraine.
* Dealers expected the entire tranche to be placed and trade
sources expect 300,000 tonnes to head to Spanish port Tarragona
alone, but logistics problems were reported in the Black Sea.
* "This isn't as much of a buyers' market as it was a month
ago, regardless of the TRQs, which every one expected," one
dealer said. "Feed makers were expecting prices to keep falling,
but they didn't so they're in a mess. Let's see if the mood
eases a little, because it is very tense right now."
* Prompt feed wheat in leading grains port Tarragona was
quoted at 212-214 euros/tonne, up 4-6 euros from
Thursday and a rise of 12-14 euros in the past three weeks.
GERMANY
* Germany's market was supported by the rise in Paris plus
background concern about South American drought but with a
cautious tone ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture crop
reports on Thursday.
* Standard new crop bread-quality wheat for January delivery
was offered for sale up two euros at 201 euros a tonne with
buyers at around 199-200 euros. New crop 2012 was only slightly
below old crop, with buyers offering 195 euros a tonne.
* "With the market now testing the 200 mark we could see
some more farmer selling after producer caution in recent
weeks," one German trader said. "The concerns about the dry
weather in Argentina causing a new upward swing in grains prices
are also supporting."
* "But with people awaiting more news from Argentina and with
caution ahead of the USDA on Thursday, there were enough reasons
not to do any business today."
* Short covering by animal feed makers was keeping feed wheat
prices at close to milling wheat.
* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg
market near the Netherlands was also firm, offered for sale at
200 euros a tonne for nearby deliveries with buyers around 199
euros.
