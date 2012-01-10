(Adds new comments, updates prices)

MILAN Jan 10 European wheat futures edged higher on Tuesday in a last-minute reversal of earlier losses cheered by the rise in crude oil and equities markets and export expectations linked to Algeria's tender to buy milling wheat this week.

* Forecasts of rain showers in drought-hit Argentina this week pressured prices but the impact was still difficult to assess, traders said.

* Euronext's benchmark contract March closed 0.25 euros or 0.12 percent higher at 201.50 euros a tonne after falling as low as 199.00 euros a tonne. It remained within its bullish channel but without breaking its resistance at 202-203 euros a tonne, traders said.

* "We are at prices just before the USDA report where people don't know whether to buy or sell," a Euronext broker said.

* Traders are awaiting Thursday's U.S. Department of Agriculture report on global supply and demand of farm products.

* In Chicago, U.S. wheat futures were slightly lower as traders locked in profits from sharp gains earlier in the week. Front month March corn was down 0.04 percent at $6.51-3/4 a bushell.

* Traders noted that the European market had priced fears about drought in South America more than its U.S. counterpart and needed to take a breath.

* Rain showers are expected in Argentina's main farm areas this week, but climatologists question whether the precipitation over the drought-stricken Pampas will be enough to revive key corn and soy crops.

* "The question is the importance and the region of the rain," a trader said.

* Analysts expect the USDA to slash forecasts for South American corn and soybean crops and cut estimates of U.S. grain ending stocks for the 2011/12 season.

* Traders would also watch USDA's crop forecasts for Ukraine, a major competitor of European wheat on the world market, where poor weather has led to lowered crop estimates.

* Algeria is tendering to buy 50,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat to complete needs for March shipment, following a purchase in late December of about 250,000 to 300,000 tonnes for a similar shipment period. Traders did not report any durum tender although Algiers is expected in the market.

* Global stocks rallied on Tuesday on a wave of optimism over the economy after a bullish outlook from U.S. aluminum maker Alcoa and a surge in China's copper imports, and the euro rose for a second day.

* The rapeseed market was nearly stable despite a fall on U.S. soybean futures, helped by a rise in crude oil prices and low availabilities in Europe.

* Front-month February was 0.1 percent lower at 457.00 euros a tonne, still with a high premium over March traded at 438.75 euros, down 0.2 percent.

GERMANY

* Germany's market was little changed with a cautious tone ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture crop reports on Thursday but with feed wheat prices supported by strong demand.

* Standard bread-quality wheat for January delivery was offered for sale flat on late Monday levels at around 203 euros a tonne, with buyers at around 202 euros.

* New crop 2012 selling prices were maintaining a premium of about 5 euros over Paris levels with buyers offering 3 euros over Paris new crop contracts.

* "The market is currently somewhat cautious with the latest weather news from Argentina awaited," one trader said. "I do not think many people are ready to take risks before the USDA reports on Thursday."

* Short covering by animal feed makers was keeping some German feed wheat prices at around milling wheat levels.

* Feed wheat for delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale at 203 euros a tonne for nearby deliveries with buyers around 200 euros.

ITALY

* Wheat prices in Italy, a major grain buyer in Europe, rose 3-5 euros on the week due to tightening local supplies and more expensive imports, traders said.

* Standard bread quality wheat added 5-6 euros to 226-228 euros a tonne for prompt delivery, including delivery charges, at a key weekly session of Milan's grain bourse, while higher grade bread wheat rose 3 euros to 244-251 euros a tonne, the bourse data showed.

SPAIN

* In another major grain importer, Spain, farmers have finished planting winter wheat but report a drop in acreage in the Castille-Leon grainbelt due to ground hardening at the end of 2011, the warmest year recorded in Spain in 40 years.

* "After a very dry winter, seedlings are sprouting more or less normally, although the lack of rain and above all snow, which breaks up the soil, makes it harder for them to grow," a spokeswoman said from the Asaja farmers' union.

* April and May are the make-or-break months for the winter grains crop in drought-prone Spain, which in the past five years has varied from 9 million to 19.7 million tonnes.

* The 2011 wheat harvest jumped by 19 percent from the previous year to 6.9 million tonnes after farmers planted more to cash in on higher prices. (Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Valerie Parent in Paris, Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan, Martin Roberts in Madrid; Editing by Anthony Barker)