(Updates prices, adds detail)
HAMBURG, Jan 11 European wheat prices were
pressured by a fall in U.S. grain futures on Wednesday, but with
price moves limited by cautious trade ahead of a key U.S.
government crop report to be issued on Thursday.
* Losses in Europe were limited by the corresponding drop in
the euro which boosts European wheat export prospects.
* Europe's benchmark wheat, the Paris March contract
, was down 1.00 euro or 0.5 percent at 200.75 euros
($250) a tonne by 1650 GMT as the contract faced resistance
close to last week's 3-1/2-month high of 203.50 euros.
* U.S. corn, wheat and soybeans fell in early Chicago trade
on Wednesday, weighed by rains in Argentina which brought
much-needed relief to parts of the South American country's
drought-hit crop belt, a firm dollar and weaker crude oil.
* Trade was cautious ahead of key crop estimates on Thursday
from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) which will be
closely watched for changes to the U.S. corn balance and
forecasts of production in drought-hit exporter Argentina.
* "The USDA report will set the tempo this week,"
French grains consultancy Offre & Demande Agricole said in a
note. "Operators may be disappointed if the USDA takes a
cautious view on maize crop losses in South America."
* But with European prices stalling at resistance levels
after a sharp rally since December, it was unclear whether the
Paris market would be fired up by cuts to the USDA's outlook,
traders said.
* "We have risen by 30 euros in the past month, we would
really need something big in the USDA reports to rise further,"
a French futures dealer said.
* A fresh fall for the euro provided background support to
Paris prices and boosted the prospects for French wheat in a
wheat purchase tender by Algeria.
* Morocco, another major importer, was also making inquiries
about French wheat in another sign that the origin had regained
competitiveness, traders added.
* European dealers are also awaiting the results on Thursday
of this year's first round of bidding for wheat imports under
the European Union's tariff quota system (TQS).
* TQS permits are often used to ship Ukrainian feed wheat to
import-dependent Spain.
* Heavy demand is expected to lead to most of the main
tranche of 1.2 million tonnes of wheat for the first half of the
year to be allocated, traders said.
SPAIN
* Spanish physical wheat extended recent gains to line up
with influential futures markets in Paris and Chicago.
* The Spanish market was in a lull as traders awaited
results due on Thursday of the EU tender to import wheat under
the TQS scheme.
* Dealers estimated Spain took about 800,000 tonnes out of a
total 1.2 million of permits available to import low and
medium-quality wheat from countries other than the United States
and Canada.
* Prompt feed wheat was quoted in Spain's leading grains
port Tarragona at 218 euros/tonne, up 4-6 euros from
Monday.
* "There are more players in the market, but it takes a lot
to sell at these prices. People are waiting for the TRQ results,
and of course for the USDA tomorrow," a Spanish trader said.
* Spanish dealers also said trade was slow due to lack of
demand after a fall in herd numbers, and because farmers were
holding on to old crop wheat.
GERMANY
* Germany's market was little changed in restrained trade
ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture crop reports on
Thursday but with background support coming from feed wheat
prices buoyed by strong demand.
* Standard bread-quality wheat for January delivery was
offered for sale little changed at around 204-203 euros a tonne
with buyers at around 202 euros.
* "People are holding back in advance of the USDA report on
Thursday and are taking little risks," one German trader said.
* "Firm demand for feed wheat is providing background
support. There is also feed wheat demand from Spanish and
Portuguese buyers who are taking short-cover ahead of the
results of the TQS tender."
* Short covering by animal feed makers was keeping feed
wheat prices at around milling wheat levels. Feed wheat for
delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was
offered for sale at 203 euros a tonne for nearby deliveries with
buyers around 201 euros.
* Prices at 1650 GMT
Product Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd
Pct
Paris wheat 201.00 -0.75 -0.37 252.20
-20.30
Paris maize 203.50 -1.50 -0.73 235.00
-13.40
Paris rapeseed 454.25 -1.50 -0.33 497.25
-8.65
CBOT wheat 634.75 -5.00 -0.78 794.25
-20.08
CBOT corn 647.25 -4.75 -0.73 629.00
2.90
CBOT soybeans 1195.75 -28.00 -2.29 1393.75
-14.21
Crude oil 101.35 -0.89 -0.87 91.38
10.91
Euro/dlr 1.27277198.73 -100.00 1.34
-5.21
*Front month contracts. CBOT contracts in cents per bushel
except rice which is in dollars per hundredweight. Paris
wheat in euros a tonne
($1 = 0.7882 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Valerie Parent, Gus Trompiz and
Martin Roberts; editing by Keiron Henderson)