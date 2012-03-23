AMSTERDAM, March 23 European milling wheat prices rose on
Friday, on strong export demand and firm U.S. grains futures which were
supported by a weaker dollar, traders and analysts said.
* The European Union granted export licences for 440,000 tonnes of soft
wheat in the last week, the highest volume since mid-November.
* Total wheat export licences since the beginning of the 2011/12 season were
now at 10.3 million tonnes, of which more than 1.5 million tonnes was granted in
the past four weeks.
* "For something that is supposed not to be very competitive, that's a lot
(of licences)," one trader said at the exchange in the resort of Deauville.
* Internal demand was also good, French analyst Offre & Demande Agricole
said. "For wheat, millers and feed makers are coming back on the market for
deliveries in April and May," it said in a note.
* By 1107 GMT, front month May on Euronext milling wheat futures
<0#BL2:> was 1.75 euro, or 0.8 percent, higher at 212.00 euros a tonne.
* Concerns about the impact of dry weather on European crops, notably in
France, continued to support new crop prices with November up 2.00 euro
at 203.75 euros a tonne.
* French weather forecaster Meteo France forecasts no rain in the country in
the next week.
* Operators were also keenly awaiting a key report by the U.S. Department of
Agriculture on March 30, with will unveil the government's first U.S. planting
estimates.
* Early corn sowings in the United States should make this year's report
even more relevant than in previous years, when estimates were mainly
projections, and operators expected it to show higher corn surfaces to the
detriment of soybean.
* Rapeseed futures were also higher, with front month May up 5.50
euros or 1.2 percent at 478.00.00 euros a tonne, partly supported by crop
concerns in eastern France, which is part of the main producing region.
GERMANY
* German wheat rose sharply as concerns rose about winter damage to crops,
adding to upward price pressure from strong export sales and continued high feed
wheat prices.
* Standard quality milling wheat for March delivery in Hamburg was offered
for sale up 4 euros at 223 euros a tonne, with buyers at around 220 euros.
* "Concern about winter kill is growing, with concern that we might be seeing
up to two million tonnes cut out of grain harvest forecasts," one trader said.
"The harvest outlook is still unconfirmed, but people are starting to fear
considerably more crop damage than was expected in the cold snap in late
January."
* New crop milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg traded up 5 euros
at 209 euros, and offered for sale at 210 euros a tonne, with buyers around 209
euros.
* The German Farming Association had on Wednesday warned the country's crop
will suffer significant winterkill this year.
* Demand from animal feed producers kept German feed wheat prices around, or
even above, milling wheat in parts of the country, repeating a pattern seen in
past weeks.
* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the
Netherlands was offered for sale above milling wheat at 225 euros a tonne, with
buyers at around 222 euros.
* "Background export demand looks robust following recent sales to Iran with
large numbers of EU export licences awarded on Thursday," another trader said.
* "There is also a feeling that a large volume of Germany's 2011 crop has
already been sold; there are some estimates that only 15 percent of the old crop
is available for sale in some areas."
* The unexpectedly low feed grain exports in past weeks from the Black Sea
region have transferred buying interest back to EU feed wheat, with Spanish
purchasers recently buying German feed wheat.
Grains prices at 1227 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 649.00 2.75 +0.43% +2.00% 650.55 49
CBOT corn 649.50 5.00 +0.78% +1.17% 648.13 43
CBOT soy 1363.00 13.50 +1.00% +0.59% 1316.11 64
CBOT rice $14.47 $0.06 +0.42% +0.84% $14.34 61
WTI crude $105.70 $0.35 +0.33% -1.46% $105.64 48
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.324 $0.004 +0.33% +0.21%
USD/AUD 1.039 0.000 -0.01% -0.64%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting By By Valerie Parent in Deauville, Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris,
Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; Editing by David
Hulmes)