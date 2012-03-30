AMSTERDAM, March 30 European wheat prices edged higher on Friday in hesitant trade before the release of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's quarterly estimates on plantings and crops later in the day. * By 1103 GMT Paris-based milling wheat futures May were up 0.1 percent at 207.50 euros ($280) a tonne, well above U.S. wheat with the price gap pegged at more than $35 a tonne on the May contract. * New crop November was also up 0.1 percent at 199.50 euros a tonne. * "It's going to be rock-and-roll. No-one knows what direction it will take. There is 50 percent chance it will go up, 50 percent it will go down," one Euronext trader said. * Analysts expect the USDA to forecast this year's corn plantings near 95 million acres, the most since 1944, soybean area at just over 75 million, slightly more than last year's, and total wheat acreage at nearly 57.5 million, or roughly 3 million more than last year's. * Traders noted that people have been mainly bearish ahead of the report, which could lead to a technical rebound after its release, but at the same time noted that a technical long-term support level had been broken on CBOT wheat futures on Thursday, which would be difficult to overcome again. * Concerns about dry weather also supported prices. Weather forecaster Meteo France predicted rainfall only by Tuesday next week. GERMANY * In Germany, standard quality milling wheat for April delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged but well over Paris at 222 euros a tonne, with buyers around 220 euros. * New-crop milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered unchanged at 208 euros a tonne with buyers around 206 euros, also holding well over Paris prices. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale way above milling wheat, unchanged at 229 euros a tonne with buyers at around 227 euros. * Grain plants in Germany are also increasingly in need of rain, forecast for much of Germany on Friday and Saturday, followed by more scattered showers from Sunday to Tuesday. * "If we do not get good volumes of rainfall by the end of Easter, dryness damage will become a worry in parts of Germany," one trader said. * Strong seed sales led some traders to forecast that 400,000 to 500,000 hectares of German grains would be replanted because of frost damage, which would reduce the crop by 1 million to 1.5 million tonnes. UK * Feed wheat futures in London were lower, weighed down partly by the strength of sterling as the UK currency rose to its highest level in more than four months against a broadly weaker dollar on Friday. * May feed wheat was off 1 pound or 0.6 percent at 170.00 pounds. The contract is on track for a quarterly gain of more than 10 percent. * "Wheat markets are currently in a tug-of-war battle between ideal planting/growing conditions in the U.S. and continued weather concerns across western Europe," UK merchant Gleadell said in a market note. * Crop consultants ADAS said, in a monthly report issued on Friday, that March had been an exceptionally dry and warm month in England and Wales. ITALY * Wheat prices in Italy, a major grain buyer in Europe, gained 3 to 4 euros on the week, fuelled by concerns about dry crop weather in Italy and other European countries. * Milling wheat was traded in a range of 225 to 240 euros a tonne for prompt delivery, without delivery charges, in line with prices set at a key weekly trade on Bologna's cereals bourse on Thursday, traders said. * Prolonged dry spell in the northern region of Veneto, one of the main wheat and maize growing areas in Italy, has prompted local authorities to seek introduction of emergency situation measures there, the Italian irrigators association ANBI said. * About 200,000 tonnes of new crop grain is at risk in Tuscany because of the dry spell, Italy's farmers body Coldiretti said. * Prices as of 1120 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 207.75 0.50 +0.24 195.25 6.40 London wheat 170.00 -1.00 -0.58 153.65 10.64 Paris maize 210.50 0.50 +0.24 197.25 6.72 Paris rape 480.50 -1.75 -0.36 421.50 14.00 CBOT wheat 615.00 2.50 +0.41 671.25 -8.38 CBOT corn 605.75 1.75 +0.29 654.75 -7.48 CBOT soybeans 1359.50 4.00 +0.30 1207.75 12.56 Crude oil 103.38 0.60 +0.58 98.83 4.60 Euro/dlr 1.33 0.00 -0.11 1.30 2.99 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. ($1 = 0.7532 euros) (Reporting By Valerie Parent in Paris, Nigel Hunt in London, Michael Holgan in Hamburg, Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam, editing by Jane Baird)