(Updates prices) HAMBURG, April 4 European grain prices fell on Wednesday, pressured by forecasts for welcome rain in Europe and the United States which could relieve thirsty crops and weaker outside markets. * Europe's benchmark milling wheat, the Paris front month May contract, was down 1.50 euros or 0.7 percent at 210.00 euros a tonne ($280) at 1605 GMT. * Paris new crop November was down 3.25 euros or 1.5 percent at 202.50 euros a tonne. * Wheat was depressed by general weakness in commodities and equities after the U.S. Federal Reserve's March meeting suggested a fresh round of monetary stimulus was unlikely as the U.S. economy improves. * U.S. wheat futures in Chicago also fell in early Wednesday business, further burdening the European market. * Rain fell in most of France on Wednesday and forecasters predict showers over the Easter weekend, notably in the large grain belts in northern France. * Rain is needed by grain plants parched after recent dry weather but there is still doubt about whether rain will be enough to prevent damage. * "At first sight it will be local and insufficient to calm (drought) concerns ," said Sebastien Poncelet of French analysts Agritel. * Forecaster Meteo France said on Wednesday that the rainfall in the country between September and the end of March, the key period to replenish water reserves, was 25 percent below average, close to a record deficit of 29 percent in 1989. (Graphic: here) * French analyst Offre & Demande Agricole put the 2012 EU soft wheat crop at 126.7 million tonnes, 6 million tonnes below its previous outlook after weather stress and now below last year's production. * The 2012 estimate was close to that of EU grain lobby Coceral. * ODA notably forecast the Polish crop at 7.2 million tonnes, down sharply from an estimated 9.2 million in 2011. * In exports, traders said the outcome of a durum tender held by Algeria was unclear. Some traders said that with French durum relatively expensive and Mexican grain hampered by freight costs, Algeria may opt for Canadian durum. GERMANY * Germany's market was pushed down by the fall in Paris but remained well over the French market because of continued high feed wheat prices coupled with worry about weather damage to German crops. * Old crop standard milling wheat crop for April delivery was offered for sale down three euros at 220 euros a tonne with buyers around 218 euros. New crop milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale down three euros at 209 euros a tonne with buyers around 207 euros. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale way above milling wheat but down two euros on the day at 231 euros a tonne with buyers at around 229 euros. * "The firm demand for feed wheat is sucking milling wheat into the feed market and supporting milling prices," one German trader said. "People do not care if milling wheat goes for feed if the price is right." * Weak feed grain exports from the Black Sea region in past months is believed to have left some EU feed makers with tighter than expected supplies, forcing some to buy milling wheat. * But rain in much of Germany this week was reducing recent concern about possible dryness stress to grain plants. * Rain fell in north and east German grain belts on Tuesday, reducing worry that the recent dry spell will damage grain plants. More rain is forecast for Wednesday night and up to Sunday night. * "The market is waiting to see how much rain actually falls as recent forecasts of rain have not materialised," another trader said. BRITAIN * Feed wheat futures in London were lower as rain provided some relief to west European crops following dry weather. * London old crop May feed wheat was down 2.0 pounds or 1.1 percent at 170.00 pounds a tonne and new crop November fell 3.00 pounds to 157.00 pounds. * "Prices are retreating as crops get relief. Adding to the bearish feel are financial markets which are also falling back," UK merchant Frontier Agriculture said. SPAIN * Spanish physical wheat firmed in a delayed and muted reaction to recent gains in Chicago, pushing up the cost of imports on which Spain depends. * Spanish merchants and farmers retaining dwindling old crop stocks also helped to support prices. * Potential gains were capped by concerns over Spain's economic crisis, which forced up the country's borrowing costs at an auction earlier in the day. * "The market is up but hasn't matched the futures rally (in Chicago) and markets in France are little changed," a Spanish dealer said. * Prompt feed wheat was heard trading at 232 euros a tonne, ex-store in key grains port Tarragona, up 2 euros from Monday . ITALY * Wheat prices in Italy, a major European grain importer, were little changed from Tuesday when they had added 3 euros due to scarce supplies of local grain and concerns about crop-damaging dry weather, traders said. * Standard Italian bread wheat traded at about 237 euros a tonne for prompt delivery, including delivery charges, while higher grade bread wheat traded at around 250 euros a tonne, little changed on prices at Milan's cereals market on Tuesday. * "Trade volumes are rather small because mills are pretty well covered and also because people have little liquidity," one Italian broker said. * Rain expected in Italy at the end of the week could bring some long-awaited relief but it would need to rain for a few days to dispel concerns of a drought in spring after an unusually dry winter, farmers and grain traders said. * "In some regions, in particular in Tuscany, plantings are suffering. If it does not rain in the next couple of days, we can have problems with yields," said Paolo Abballe, grain analyst at Italian farming group Coldiretti. * Prices at 1603 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 210.00 -1.50 -0.71 195.25 7.55 London wheat 170.00 -2.00 -1.16 153.65 10.64 Paris maize 213.50 -0.25 -0.12 197.25 8.24 Paris rape 499.25 2.25 +0.45 421.50 18.45 CBOT wheat 646.75 -11.25 -1.71 671.25 -3.65 CBOT corn 659.00 0.75 +0.11 654.75 0.65 CBOT soybeans 1427.25 10.50 +0.74 1207.75 18.17 Crude oil 101.69 -2.32 -2.23 98.83 2.89 Euro/dlr 1.3132 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. ($1 = 0.7623 euros) (Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Valerie Parent ín Hamburg, Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan, Martin Roberts in Madrid, Nigel Hunt in London; editing by Keiron Henderson)