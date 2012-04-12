(Adds technicals, broad market impact) MADRID, April 12 European wheat extended early gains in late dealing on Thursday in step with U.S. markets, with support coming from continuing weather concerns and a broad financial market rally. * May milling wheat was up 2.50 euro or 1.2 percent to 211.25 euros a tonne by 1535 GMT on the Euronext exchange in Paris. * New-crop November was 2.25 euro higher at 204.00 euros a tonne. * Dealers said prices had risen from support level; but had yet to meet resistance. * "It's clear we will end the campaign with tight stocks and in addition there are concerns about the state of the new crop, so there is no reason to be bearish in the coming weeks," a French trader said. * Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday cut its forecast of French 2011/12 soft wheat ending stocks to 2.1 million tonnes - or less than a month consumption in France -- against 2.4 million seen last month, reflecting an increased export outlook. * French analyst Strategie Grains on Thursday cut its forecasts again for winter grain crops in the European Union this year due to the impact of both frost and drought, and further raised its outlook for production of spring-sown maize. * Almost 90 percent of France's groundwater levels are at below average due to a lack of rain since the autumn, a report published by France's geological office BRGM said on Thursday. * On the export front, Algeria's OAIC bought at least 200,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat this week, which traders said was likely to come from the European Union, France in particular. * Morocco is also in the market with needs still estimated at around 300,000 tonnes by the end of May due to forecasts of a failed crop this year. * Rapeseed futures also inched up, in line with soybeans in Chicago and after strong gains this week. Front-month May was 0.50 euro higher at 498.00 euros a tonne. * Global stocks rose and the euro gained on Thursday after a narrower U.S. trade gap prompted by record-high exports eased concerns about a weak labour market and stoked optimism over the outlook for corporate earnings. SPAIN * Physical wheat prices in import-dependent Spain were little changed and weak demand for animal feed crimped volume. * Traders said farmers and merchants were in no rush to sell with eyes on rising prices and likely drought damage to the forthcoming crop. * "There haven't been any big changes in recent days. The USDA report hasn't moved prices at all and things are quiet, with most buying on the spot market and not too much sell-side interest," a dealer said. * Prompt imported feed wheat was quoted in top grains port Tarragona at 232 euros/tonne , unchanged from Tuesday. * Long-awaited heavy rains fell on Spanish winter grains crops last week, official data show, although farmers and traders say more is needed to soften the impact of a drought and avoid raising hefty import requirements. GERMANY * Germany's market was stronger in line with the rise in Paris and once again holding well over French prices due to support from strong feed wheat prices. * Old crop standard milling wheat crop for April delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up one euro at 226 euros a tonne with buyers around 224 euros. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed grains market near the Netherlands was again offered for sale way above milling wheat, up two euros at 235 euros a tonne with buyers at around 233 euros. * "The repeated pattern of high feed wheat demand and high feed wheat prices continue to support the milling wheat market," one German trader said. "Bread wheat is again going into the animal feed trough because of the high prices offered." * Feed makers in several EU countries are thought to have a larger than expected grain requirement because of unexpectedly low cereals exports from the Black Sea region this winter. * Rain fell in key north German grain belts in the past week and again on Thursday, reducing worry that the recent dry spell will damage grain plants. Isolated showers are forecast from Friday to Monday. * "Concern remains over winter kill but the drought worry in past weeks is now going away," another trader said. * New crop milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up one euro at 212 euros with buyers around 210 euros. * Prices as of 1543 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 211.00 2.25 +1.08 195.25 8.07 London wheat 175.50 3.50 +2.03 153.65 14.22 Paris maize 216.25 0.75 +0.35 197.25 9.63 Paris rape 497.75 0.25 +0.05 421.50 18.09 CBOT wheat 643.25 15.25 +2.43 671.25 -4.17 CBOT corn 642.75 6.75 +1.06 654.75 -1.83 CBOT soybeans 1439.50 17.50 +1.23 1207.75 19.19 Crude oil 103.92 1.22 +1.19 98.83 5.15 Euro/dlr 1.32 0.01 +0.47 1.30 1.66 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. ($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Reporting by Martin Roberts in Madrid, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Valerie Parent in Paris; editing by William Hardy)