PARIS, April 13 Wheat prices in western Europe were steady to
higher on Friday, supported by overnight gains in Chicago, brisk physical demand
and weather concerns in both Europe and the United States.
* Prices were curbed by slower-than-expected growth in China, which raised
concerns about a key driver of the global economy and a leading commodities
consumer.
* On the Paris futures market, May milling wheat was up 1.00 euro or
0.48 percent at 210.75 euros a tonne by 1156 GMT. New-crop November was
up 0.75 euros or 0.37 percent at 204.00 euros.
* U.S. wheat futures added nearly 2 percent at Thursday's close in Chicago
on concerns about frost damage in the United Sates, then traded little changed
on Friday as the Chinese growth figures dampened buying.
* The U.S. frost reinforced weather concern in Europe, where the return of
rain in the past week has yet to reassure operators fearing this year's harvest
will be dented by a combination of drought and frost.
* "We're already facing a problem with the next crop at a time when ending
stocks are low," a French futures dealer said. "We know the situation is not
good in France, Germany and Poland, and it's not good either in Bulgaria or
Romania."
* Analyst Strategie Grains on Thursday cut its forecasts again for winter
grain crops in the European Union this year due to the impact of both frost and
drought, putting projected soft wheat output below last year's drought-affected
crop.
* Other operators said it was still too early to make firm forecasts, with
winter damage still unclear in some countries and with plants still to go
through spring.
* "There is a scenario under which everything could go well and another one
which is very worrying," a French trader said.
* "We'll have to wait another two to three weeks to know more," he said,
adding this uncertainty was keeping Paris prices range-bound.
* Demand from importers like Algeria and from feed makers in the European
Union was also supporting prices, operators said.
* Algeria bought at least 200,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat
this week and several traders said French wheat could claim the sale after
cheaper South American grain was rejected recently in Algeria on quality
grounds.
* Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday raised its outlook for French soft
wheat exports outside the EU this season to 9 million tonnes, contributing to a
cut in its ending stocks forecast to 2.1 million tonnes. [ID:ID:nL6E8FB1O0]
GERMANY
* Germany's market was stronger in line with the rise in Paris and once
again holding well over French prices because of continued high German
feed-wheat prices.
* Old-crop standard milling wheat for April delivery in Hamburg was offered
for sale up three euros on late Thursday levels at 230 euros a tonne, but with a
lack of sales offers making prices difficult to assess.
* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed grains
market near the Netherlands was again offered for sale well above milling wheat,
but unchanged at 235 euros a tonne, with buyers at around 233 euros.
* "Milling wheat is being sucked into the animal feed market which is making
milling trading increasingly difficult," one trader said.
* "Milling prices are having to stay well over Paris levels to even have a
hope of attracting sellers."
* Feed makers in several EU countries are thought to have a larger than
expected grain requirement because of unexpectedly low cereals exports from the
Black Sea region this winter.
* Rain fell in key north German grain belts in the past week, reducing worry
that the recent dry spell will damage grain plants. Isolated showers are
forecast from Friday to Tuesday
* I think we are still on course for a reasonable, average harvest," one
analyst said. "The next real German crop indication will come from the crop
forecast from the national farm cooperatives group in the next two weeks."
SPAIN
* In Spain, drought damage to the durum wheat crop had sparked interest in
imports as operators anticipate a deficit.
* Spanish farmers and dealers say that recent rain has fallen too late to
salvage more than half of the durum wheat crop, mainly grown in the sun-scorched
south, and would turn the country into a net importer for the first time in
decades.
* Spain had an exportable surplus of 350,000 tonnes in the 2011/12 marketing
year of durum - which is mainly used to make pasta - but is on course for a
deficit of 200,000 tonnes in 2012/2013.
* "New crop positions are already being worked on, mainly from Canada and
France," said Philip Werle, a partner in the Northstar brokerage in Seville.
* Preliminary data suggest crop damage may be up to 70 percent in Andalucia,
the region that produces most of Spain's durum, and up to 50 percent in regions
that normally grow 40 percent of the soft wheat harvest.
* No damage has yet been reported in regions producing 60 percent of Spain's
soft wheat.
* Prompt feed wheat in leading grains port Tarragona - a benchmark in Spain
- was quoted at 232 euros/tonne, unchanged from Tuesday.
* Prices as of
1156 GMT
Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
Paris wheat 210.75 1.00 +0.48 202.50 4.07
London wheat 178.00 2.35 +1.34 153.65 15.85
Paris maize 216.75 0.75 +0.35 196.75 10.17
Paris rape 498.75 -0.50 -0.10 438.25 13.80
CBOT wheat 638.50 -0.75 -0.12 652.75 -2.18
CBOT corn 638.75 1.25 +0.20 646.60 -1.21
CBOT soy 1440.50 -0.50 -0.03 1198.50 20.19
Crude oil 103.34 -0.30 -0.29 98.83 4.56
Euro/dlr 1.32 0.00 -0.20 1.30 1.57
* Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in
pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Martin Roberts
in Madrid; editing by James Jukwey)