(Updates with afternoon trading) PARIS, April 13 European wheat futures turned slightly lower on Friday, pressured by a sharp fall in Chicago in reaction to slower-than-expected Chinese growth, but prices in Europe remained well supported by weather concerns and brisk physical demand. * On the Paris futures market, May milling wheat settled down 0.75 euros or 0.36 percent at 209.00 euros ($270) a tonne, leaving it slightly lower for the week. * New-crop November was down 1.75 euros or 0.86 percent at 201.50 euros. * U.S. wheat futures tumbled more than 2 percent, giving up strong gains the previous day that had been fuelled by concerns about frost damage in the United Sates. * China's first-quarter growth estimate, which marked the lowest reading in nearly three years, raised concerns about a key driver of the global economy and a leading commodities consumer. * In Europe, however, the market remained focused on crop conditions, while the return of rain in the past week did not have much of an effect on fears that this year's harvest will be dented by a combination of drought and frost. * "We're already facing a problem with the next crop at a time when ending stocks are low," a French futures dealer said. "We know the situation is not good in France, Germany and Poland, and it's not good either in Bulgaria or Romania." * Analyst Strategie Grains on Thursday cut its forecasts again for winter grain crops in the European Union this year due to the impact of both frost and drought, putting projected soft wheat output below last year's drought-affected crop. * Other operators said it was still too early to make firm forecasts, with winter damage still unclear in some countries and with plants still to go through spring. * "There is a scenario under which everything could go well and another one which is very worrying," a French trader said. * "We'll have to wait another two to three weeks to know more," he said, adding this uncertainty was keeping Paris prices range-bound. * In its first-ever crop ratings released on Friday, farm office FranceAgriMer said the proportion of French wheat, barley and durum crops in good or excellent state was down on last year, but ratings were stable or higher on the week. * Demand from importers such as Algeria and from feed makers in the European Union was also supporting prices, operators said. * Algeria bought at least 200,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat this week, and several traders said French wheat could claim the sale after cheaper South American grain was rejected recently because of quality. GERMANY * Germany's market was stronger, in line with the rise in Paris and once again holding well over French prices because of continued high German feed-wheat prices. * Old-crop standard milling wheat crop for April delivery in Hamburg was offered up 2 euros on late Thursday levels at 229 euros a tonne, but a lack of offers made prices difficult to assess. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed grains market near the Netherlands was again offered for sale well above milling wheat, but unchanged at 235 euros a tonne, with buyers at around 233 euros. * "Milling wheat is being sucked into the animal feed market, which is making milling trading increasingly difficult," one trader said. "Milling prices are having to stay well over Paris levels to even have a hope of attracting sellers." * Feed makers in several EU countries are thought to have larger-than-expected grain requirements because of unexpectedly low exports of cereals from the Black Sea region this winter. * Rain fell in key north German grain belts in the past week, reducing worry that the recent dry spell will damage grain plants. Isolated showers are forecast from Friday to Tuesday * I think we are still on course for a reasonable, average harvest," one analyst said. "The next real German crop indication will come from the crop forecast from the national farm cooperatives group in the next two weeks." SPAIN * In Spain, drought damage to the durum wheat crop sparked interest in imports as operators anticipated a deficit. * Spanish farmers and dealers said recent rain had fallen too late to salvage more than half of the durum wheat crop, mainly grown in the sun-scorched south, and would turn the country into a net importer for the first time in decades. * Spain had an exportable surplus in the 2011/12 marketing year of 350,000 tonnes of durum, which is mainly used to make pasta, but is on course for a deficit of 200,000 tonnes in 2012/2013. * "New crop positions are already being worked on, mainly from Canada and France," said Philip Werle, a partner in the Northstar brokerage in Seville. * Preliminary data suggested crop damage may be up to 70 percent in Andalucia, the region that produces most of Spain's durum, and up to 50 percent in regions that normally grow 40 percent of the soft wheat harvest. * No damage has yet been reported in regions producing 60 percent of Spain's soft wheat. * Prompt feed wheat in leading grains port Tarragona - a benchmark in Spain - was quoted at 232 euros/tonne, unchanged from Tuesday. * Prices as of 1705 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 209.00 -0.75 -0.36 202.50 3.21 London wheat 176.00 0.35 +0.20 153.65 14.55 Paris maize 216.00 0.00 +0.00 196.75 9.78 Paris rape 495.50 -3.75 -0.75 438.25 13.06 CBOT wheat 623.75 -15.50 -2.42 652.75 -4.44 CBOT corn 628.00 -9.50 -1.49 646.60 -2.88 CBOT soy 1437.75 -3.25 -0.23 1198.50 19.96 Crude oil 103.03 -0.61 -0.59 98.83 4.25 Euro/dlr 1.31 0.04 +3.20 1.30 0.99 * Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Martin Roberts in Madrid; editing by Jane Baird)