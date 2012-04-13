(Updates with afternoon trading)
PARIS, April 13 European wheat futures turned slightly lower on
Friday, pressured by a sharp fall in Chicago in reaction to slower-than-expected
Chinese growth, but prices in Europe remained well supported by weather concerns
and brisk physical demand.
* On the Paris futures market, May milling wheat settled down 0.75
euros or 0.36 percent at 209.00 euros ($270) a tonne, leaving it slightly lower
for the week.
* New-crop November was down 1.75 euros or 0.86 percent at 201.50
euros.
* U.S. wheat futures tumbled more than 2 percent, giving up strong gains the
previous day that had been fuelled by concerns about frost damage in the United
Sates.
* China's first-quarter growth estimate, which marked the lowest reading in
nearly three years, raised concerns about a key driver of the global economy and
a leading commodities consumer.
* In Europe, however, the market remained focused on crop conditions, while
the return of rain in the past week did not have much of an effect on fears that
this year's harvest will be dented by a combination of drought and frost.
* "We're already facing a problem with the next crop at a time when ending
stocks are low," a French futures dealer said. "We know the situation is not
good in France, Germany and Poland, and it's not good either in Bulgaria or
Romania."
* Analyst Strategie Grains on Thursday cut its forecasts again for winter
grain crops in the European Union this year due to the impact of both frost and
drought, putting projected soft wheat output below last year's drought-affected
crop.
* Other operators said it was still too early to make firm forecasts, with
winter damage still unclear in some countries and with plants still to go
through spring.
* "There is a scenario under which everything could go well and another one
which is very worrying," a French trader said.
* "We'll have to wait another two to three weeks to know more," he said,
adding this uncertainty was keeping Paris prices range-bound.
* In its first-ever crop ratings released on Friday, farm office
FranceAgriMer said the proportion of French wheat, barley and durum crops in
good or excellent state was down on last year, but ratings were stable or higher
on the week.
* Demand from importers such as Algeria and from feed makers in the European
Union was also supporting prices, operators said.
* Algeria bought at least 200,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat
this week, and several traders said French wheat could claim the sale after
cheaper South American grain was rejected recently because of quality.
GERMANY
* Germany's market was stronger, in line with the rise in Paris and once
again holding well over French prices because of continued high German
feed-wheat prices.
* Old-crop standard milling wheat crop for April delivery in Hamburg was
offered up 2 euros on late Thursday levels at 229 euros a tonne, but a lack of
offers made prices difficult to assess.
* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed grains
market near the Netherlands was again offered for sale well above milling wheat,
but unchanged at 235 euros a tonne, with buyers at around 233 euros.
* "Milling wheat is being sucked into the animal feed market, which is
making milling trading increasingly difficult," one trader said. "Milling prices
are having to stay well over Paris levels to even have a hope of attracting
sellers."
* Feed makers in several EU countries are thought to have
larger-than-expected grain requirements because of unexpectedly low exports of
cereals from the Black Sea region this winter.
* Rain fell in key north German grain belts in the past week, reducing worry
that the recent dry spell will damage grain plants. Isolated showers are
forecast from Friday to Tuesday
* I think we are still on course for a reasonable, average harvest," one
analyst said. "The next real German crop indication will come from the crop
forecast from the national farm cooperatives group in the next two weeks."
SPAIN
* In Spain, drought damage to the durum wheat crop sparked interest in
imports as operators anticipated a deficit.
* Spanish farmers and dealers said recent rain had fallen too late to
salvage more than half of the durum wheat crop, mainly grown in the sun-scorched
south, and would turn the country into a net importer for the first time in
decades.
* Spain had an exportable surplus in the 2011/12 marketing year of 350,000
tonnes of durum, which is mainly used to make pasta, but is on course for a
deficit of 200,000 tonnes in 2012/2013.
* "New crop positions are already being worked on, mainly from Canada and
France," said Philip Werle, a partner in the Northstar brokerage in Seville.
* Preliminary data suggested crop damage may be up to 70 percent in
Andalucia, the region that produces most of Spain's durum, and up to 50 percent
in regions that normally grow 40 percent of the soft wheat harvest.
* No damage has yet been reported in regions producing 60 percent of Spain's
soft wheat.
* Prompt feed wheat in leading grains port Tarragona - a benchmark in Spain
- was quoted at 232 euros/tonne, unchanged from Tuesday.
