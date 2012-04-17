(Adds new comments, updates prices) MILAN, April 17 European milling wheat futures rose on Tuesday, buoyed by strong demand from feed makers and remained underpinned by crop concerns in Europe following frost damage and a recent dry spell, although rain in the past week had eased weather worries. * May milling wheat on the Paris futures market was up 2.25 euros or 1.08 percent at 211.50 euros ($280) a tonne by 1610 GMT. New-crop November added 1.50 euros or 0.75 percent to 200.25 euros. * Paris prices drew support from brisk feed demand, with sellers buying futures to cover physical sales at a time when farmers were proving reluctant to sell given crop concerns. * Feed makers were rushing to cover needs after holding out for a price fall, traders said. * "Users are very active in the market, both in the north and south of the EU," a French trader said. "Everyone was buying hand to mouth and now they're racing against the clock." * The premium on feed wheat in Creil, the French market for north EU destinations, was above that of export prices at the port of Rouen, traders noted, adding cooperatives were taking back wheat from port silos for inland transport to the Benelux. * Futures also drew support from technical adjustments, with dealers citing covering of May futures before their expiry next month and also adjustments in the spread between May and November contracts. * A bounce in Chicago wheat also offered support. * Operators in France were waiting for clearer indications on crop prospects after the return of rain this month, with heavier showers forecast on Tuesday. * Wheat growers group AGPB said about 350,000 hectares of winter wheat had been resown in northeast France as of April 10 due to frost damage. This was 7 percent of the initial national area and in line with a farm ministry estimate of wheat damage as of April 1. * Some 20 percent of damaged wheat would be resown with wheat but the bulk would go to spring barley and maize, it said. * About 600,000 hectares of winter crops had been resown in northeast France, the AGPB said. * Rapeseed futures rose in step with U.S. soybeans, which continued to be supported by drought-affected harvest prospects in South America and sustained export demand. * Rapeseed like wheat was also underpinned by crop concerns. * Analysts Oil World cut their forecast for the EU's 2012 rapeseed crop to a five-year low of 18.58 million tonnes, warning of a "disaster" in some parts of the EU. * Economic and agronomical constraints had led some French growers to leave frost-damaged rapeseed fields, with only about 50,000 hectares resown, the AGPB said. * "I was surprised by the number of fields that had not been resown and which are in a really bad state," AGPB President Philippe Pinta said, referring to rapeseed in northeast France. * May rapeseed was up 7.25 euros or 1.47 percent at 499.00 euros a tonne. GERMANY * Germany's market was firmer in the wake of the increase in Paris prices with Germany once more remaining well above Paris because of continued high German feed wheat demand. * Standard milling wheat crop for April delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up two euros at 231 euros a tonne with buyers around 229 euros. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed grains market near the Netherlands was again offered for sale way above milling wheat, unchanged at 237 euros a tonne with buyers at around 235 euros. * "Large volumes of bread quality wheat are again going for animal feed in a German market in which tighter-than-expected wheat supplies at the end of the current season are now being discussed," one trader said. "Even high quality wheat grades with 14 and 13 percent protein are being sold for animal feed as feed prices are higher than those offered for bread wheat." * Feed makers in several EU countries are thought to have a larger than anticipated grain requirement because of unexpectedly low cereals exports from the Black Sea region this winter. * Import demand was noted from Poland with continued talk that Poland has suffered winterkill damage to its crop. * Rain fell in Germany in the past week, reducing worry that the recent dry spell will damage grain plants. After a mainly dry start to the week more scattered showers are forecast throughout Germany from Wednesday to Saturday. * New crop wheat was quoted well below old crop, with bread wheat for September delivery in Hamburg offered for sale at 210 euros a tonne, up two euros in line with Paris. SPAIN * Spanish farmers may harvest 24.6 percent less winter grain this year than they did in 2011, the Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday, which may substantially increase grain imports in the 2012/13 market year. * The ministry noted the forecast was very preliminary, because it was based on data culled by the end of February. * Farmers say rain in April may relieve the effects of a long drought in the northern grain belt, but crop damage may be irreversible in many southern regions. * Prompt feed wheat in main grains port Tarragona was quoted at 230-232 euros/tonne, ex-store, unchanged from Monday. * Feed wheat meanwhile rose 4 euros to 232 euros/tonne in Burgos, in Spain's northern grainbelt. ITALY * Wheat prices in Italy, a major grain buyer in Europe, were unchanged at a key weekly session of Milan's cereals bourse with bread quality wheat trading at about 236-238 euros a tonne, for prompt delivery including delivery charges. * Higher grade wheat was flat at 247-254 euros a tonne and 263-273 euros a tonne, depending on quality. * Imports of wheat and maize to Italy dropped sharply year on year in January but data is expected to show they picked up in February and March as more imported grains are cleared by the customs, Italian cereals body Anacer said on Tuesday. * Grain imports fell in January because millers relied on cheaper national cereals and also because of logistics problems with deliveries from Ukraine due to bad weather there, traders said. * Prices as of 1610 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 211.50 2.25 +1.08 195.25 8.32 London wheat 176.50 0.00 +0.00 153.65 14.87 Paris maize 215.50 0.50 +0.23 197.25 9.25 Paris rape 498.75 7.00 +1.42 421.50 18.33 CBOT wheat 622.50 6.25 +1.01 671.25 -7.26 CBOT corn 624.25 1.00 +0.16 654.75 -4.66 CBOT soybeans 1428.75 8.75 +0.62 1207.75 18.30 Crude oil 104.51 1.58 +1.54 98.83 5.75 Euro/dlr 1.31 0.00 -0.14 1.30 1.27 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. ($1 = 0.7610 euros) (Reporting by Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan, Martin Roberts in Madrid)