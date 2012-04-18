HAMBURG, April 18 European benchmark wheat futures rose on Wednesday, touching a two-week high on the front-month Paris contract amid technical adjustments and physical demand from animal feed makers in north Europe. * Paris front-month May wheat, Europe's benchmark, was being supported again by adjustments in the run-up to their expiry next month, traders said, stressing much of the morning volume was due to technical trading. * Paris May milling wheat was up 2.00 euros or 0.9 percent at 213.75 euros a tonne by 1102 GMT, a level last seen on April 2, as the contract increased the spread over new-crop November . * Paris November wheat was up 0.25 euros or 0.1 percent at 200.25 euros to trade above the key psychological level of 200 euros. * "It's typical technical trading ahead of a contract expiry," a futures dealer said, stressing open interest remained high on the May contract. * Gains were more modest in deferred contracts, curbed by a subdued trend in Chicago wheat. * Traders said brisk demand for wheat from animal feed and starch makers, who were trying to cover short-term needs, was continuing to prompt grain cooperatives to buy back volumes from port silos for sale to inland destinations in the northern EU. * Dealers in France were waiting for clearer indications on crop prospects after the return of rain this month. * More showers were forecast on Wednesday and later this week, bringing relief to crops stressed by a combination of frost and dryness. * Rapeseed futures eased in step with weaker U.S. soybeans, with May down 0.25 euros or 0.05 percent at 499.25 euros. * The rapeseed market remained within sight of contract highs after a strong rise on Tuesday that was supported by Oil World's sharp cut to its 2012 EU rapeseed crop forecast. * Dealers also remained concerned about rapeseed crops in France, with high disease levels being reported in many regions. GERMANY * Germany's market once more remained well above Paris because of continued high German feed wheat demand. * Standard milling wheat crop for April delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged at 231 euros a tonne with buyers around 229 euros. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed grains market near the Netherlands was again offered for sale way above milling wheat, unchanged at 237 euros a tonne with buyers at around 235 euros. * "Feed wheat buying is again driving the market today," one German trader said. "Large volumes of bread wheat are again being sold for feed because of firm demand and high feed wheat prices." * Feed makers in several EU countries are thought to have a larger than anticipated grain requirement because of unexpectedly low cereals exports from the Black Sea region this winter. * Import demand was noted from Poland with continued talk that Poland had suffered winterkill damage to its crop. * The poorer harvest outlook was also supportive. * German Farm Cooperatives Association said on Wednesday it had cut its forecast of the country's 2012 wheat harvest to 21.5 million tonnes from 24.2 million tonnes estimated in March as damage from the cold winter and dryness was becoming more apparent. * But this will still be up from the weather-reduced 22.7 million tonnes of what Germany harvested in 2011, cooperatives said. SPAIN * Spanish physical wheat was flat to lower on Wednesday in a delayed reaction to recent falls in Paris, although dealers cautioned volume was low and a volatile exchange rate made it hard to fix prices in the import-dependent country. * Prompt feed wheat was reported changing hands at 230 euros/tonne in key grains port Tarragona, unchanged from a week ago but down from quotes of 230-232 euros on Monday. * "There is a lot of uncertainty still in the market. Forecasts for the (wheat and barley) harvests are still poor despite recent rains," a Spanish trader said. * Spain's agriculture ministry expects the winter grain harvest to fall by 24.6 percent, based on preliminary data. * Animal feed association Cesfac estimated consumers had ordered all their wheat needs for April and 50-60 percent for may in Catalonia, the northeastern region where munch of Spain's feed industry is based. * Prices at 1102 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 213.75 2.00 +0.94 195.25 9.48 London wheat 177.10 0.65 +0.37 153.65 15.26 Paris maize 214.75 0.00 +0.00 197.25 8.87 Paris rape 499.50 0.00 +0.00 421.50 18.51 CBOT wheat 615.50 0.00 +0.00 671.25 -8.31 CBOT corn 618.00 1.25 +0.20 654.75 -5.61 CBOT soybeans 1417.75 -8.00 -0.56 1207.75 17.39 Crude oil 104.09 -0.11 -0.11 98.83 5.32 Euro/dlr 1.3075 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Michael Hogan, Valerie Parent and Martin Roberts; editing by James Jukwey)