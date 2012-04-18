(Updates prices, adds comment) HAMBURG, April 18 European benchmark old crop wheat futures rose on Wednesday, touching a two-week high on the front-month Paris contract amid technical adjustments and physical demand from animal feed makers in north Europe. * But Paris new-crop prices were weak in late trade, hit by a slide in Chicago futures in early Wednesday business. * Paris front-month May wheat, Europe's benchmark, was supported again by adjustments in the run-up to its expiry next month, traders said, stressing much of the Wednesday business volume was due to technical trading. * Paris May milling wheat was up 2.25 euros or 1.06 percent at 214.00 euros a tonne by 1549 GMT, off an earlier two -week high of 214.75 euros, touched as the contract increased the spread over new-crop November. * "It's typical technical trading ahead of a contract expiry," a futures dealer said, stressing open interest was high on the May contract at around 49,000 contracts. * Paris November wheat gave up an earlier rise to trade down 0.25 euros or 0.1 percent at 199.75 euros, weakend as Chicago wheat fell to a three-month low on Wednesday on bearish outside markets and spillover pressure from sliding corn and soy futures. * Improved crop conditions pressured new-crop wheat futures on both sides of the Atlantic, but dealers said Paris prices were underpinned by strong buying interest just below 200 euros on concerns about the next harvest in Europe. * Dealers in France were waiting for clearer indications on crop prospects after the return of rain this month. * More showers were forecast for France on Wednesday and later this week, bringing relief to crops stressed by a combination of frost and dryness. * Traders said brisk demand from animal-feed and starch makers, who were trying to cover short-term needs, was continuing to prompt grain cooperatives to buy back volumes from port silos for sale to inland destinations in the northern EU. * Rapeseed futures eased in step with U.S. soybeans, with Paris May down 0.25 euros or 0.05 percent at 499.25 euros. * But the market remained within sight of contract highs after a strong rise on Tuesday that was supported by German analyst Oil World's sharp cut to its 2012 EU rapeseed crop forecast. * Traders also remained concerned about rapeseed crops in France, with high disease levels being reported in many regions. GERMANY * Germany's market once more remained well above Paris because of continued high German feed wheat demand. * Standard milling wheat crop for April delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged at 231 euros a tonne with buyers around 229 euros. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed grains market near the Netherlands was again offered for sale way above milling wheat, unchanged at 237 euros a tonne with buyers at around 236 euros. * "Feed wheat buying is again driving the market today," one German trader said. "Large volumes of bread wheat are again being sold for feed because of firm demand and high feed wheat prices." * Feed makers in several EU countries are thought to have a larger than anticipated grain requirement because of unexpectedly low cereals exports from the Black Sea region this winter. * Import demand was noted from Poland with continued talk that Poland had suffered winterkill damage to its crop. * The poorer harvest outlook was also supportive. * German Farm Cooperatives Association said on Wednesday it had cut its forecast of the country's 2012 wheat harvest to 21.5 million tonnes from 24.2 million tonnes estimated in March as damage from the cold winter and dryness was becoming more apparent. * Traders said a reduction in forecasts had been expected. * "The forecast basically means that a bumper crop is no longer on the cards in Germany," one German trader said. "We are not facing a disaster but an average harvest." SPAIN * Spanish physical wheat was flat to lower in a delayed reaction to recent falls in Paris, although dealers cautioned volume was low and a volatile exchange rate made it hard to fix prices in the import-dependent country. * Prompt feed wheat was reported changing hands at 230 euros/tonne in key grains port Tarragona, unchanged from a week ago but down from quotes of 230-232 euros on Monday. * "There is a lot of uncertainty still in the market. Forecasts for the (wheat and barley) harvests are still poor despite recent rains," a Spanish trader said. * Spain's agriculture ministry expects the winter grain harvest to fall by 24.6 percent, based on preliminary data. * Animal feed association Cesfac forecast Spain's soft wheat and barley crops would be similar to last year's, based on preliminary data garnered after recent rainfall. * Cesfac also estimated consumers had ordered all their wheat needs for April and 50-60 percent for may in Catalonia, the northeastern region where much of Spain's feed industry is based. * Prices at 1549 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 214.00 2.25 +1.06 195.25 9.60 London wheat 178.00 1.55 +0.88 153.65 15.85 Paris maize 214.50 -0.25 -0.12 197.25 8.75 Paris rape 499.25 -0.25 -0.05 421.50 18.45 CBOT wheat 612.25 -3.25 -0.53 671.25 -8.79 CBOT corn 606.25 -10.50 -1.70 654.75 -7.41 CBOT soybeans 1410.00 -15.75 -1.10 1207.75 16.75 Crude oil 102.77 -1.43 -1.37 98.83 3.99 Euro/dlr 1.3117 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Michael Hogan, Valerie Parent and Martin Roberts; editing by William Hardy)