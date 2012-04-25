(Updates with late price weakness) HAMBURG, April 25 European milling wheat futures turned lower on Wednesday afternoon, following a fall in U.S. wheat prices and as welcome rain fell on parched EU grain plants. * Market talk grew that high German feed wheat prices, well over bread wheat, were about to generate more feed wheat imports, possibly from Russia or Romania. * Europe's benchmark wheat, the Paris May contract, was down 1.75 euro or 0.8 percent at 212.75 euros a tonne by 1619 GMT. * Paris new-crop November wheat fell 2.25 euros or 1.1 percent to 199.75 euros ($260). The next support for the contract was seen by traders at 198.50 euros. * Above-average rain in France eased concerns about crops that have suffered from frost and dryness, weighing on prices, traders said. * French analysts Offre & Demande Agricole (ODA) estimated rain in parts of Europe so far in April was 110 to 160 percent higher than normal and said Spain, Germany and Britain had also received generous rain. * "Our yield calculators have recorded a rise in trends for France, Germany and Ukraine," ODA said in its weekly newsletter. * France's largest farm union, FNSEA, said rain this month had brought relief to plants after a prolonged dry period. * "If we manage to get regular rain until June, the harvest will be saved," said FNSEA Chairman Xavier Beulin. * On the French cash market, brokers noted that feed wheat demand from north Europe continued to wane as imports loomed. * A rare shipment of French barley was due to be loaded in Rouen for the Netherlands, illustrating the recent hefty demand for feed grains in the Benelux. * Paris rapeseed futures, which struck contract highs in Wednesday morning trade, fell back after U.S. soybean gave up some earlier gains. U.S. soybeans had surged in earlier trade amid persisting concerns about weather-hit South American crops and brisk export demand for U.S. soy. * Paris May rapeseed was down 0.25 euro at 507.00 euros a tonne after touching a contract high of 514.00 euros, the highest front-month level since Jan. 31, 2011. * Rapeseed prices remained supported by crop worries in Europe, with traders stressing the poor condition of some crops in France that are suffering from disease after already going through severe winter frost. * EU wheat was regarded as too expensive to win a large new wheat tender from Saudi Arabia. GERMANY * Germany's market again kept a heavy price premium over Paris because of strong feed wheat demand, with German feed wheat once again quoted above bread wheat prices. * Standard milling wheat for April delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged at 232 euros a tonne, with buyers around 231 euros. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed grains market near the Netherlands was again offered for sale way above milling wheat, up 1 euro at 240 euros a tonne, with buyers offering around 238 euros. * "The heavy demand and high prices for feed wheat is showing no signs of slackening today," one German trader said. "There is increasing talk that with prices so high, feed makers have made a purchase of up to 60,000 tonnes of feed wheat from the Black Sea, possibly from Russia or Romania." * Germany does regularly import feed wheat from countries including Britain, but imports from the Black Sea area are rare. * "There is talk about a large feed wheat import shipment," another trader said. "North German prices are so high that it may well be worthwhile diverting another shipment, possibly from Spain." * Heavy rain fell in much of Germany on Tuesday, again helping to reduce fears that wheat plants will suffer from recent dry weather. More isolated showers are forecast mainly in north Germany from Wednesday to Friday. * Standard new crop wheat for delivery in Hamburg in September was quoted way under old crop, offered for sale down 1 euro at 210 euros, with the welcome rain helping to weaken prices. * Germany's wheat crop is likely to fall to around 22.2 million tonnes from 22.7 million tonnes last year, its leading grain trading house Toepfer International said on Tuesday. * Grain plants suffered from deep frosts during the cold spell in early February and the extent of the damage is only now becoming apparent, Toepfer said. The estimate compares with 21.5 million tonnes forecast by the German farm cooperatives association on April 18. * "The recent rain in the north has started to ease fears, but more rain is needed by both wheat and rapeseed plants in south Germany," a trader said. SPAIN * Spanish physical wheat prices remained in a lull, with buyers and sellers reluctant to settle deals amid volatile and unpredictable moves on international markets upon which the country depends heavily for imports. * "There's a lot of volatility and a wide price range, because one minute it seems no one wants to sell and the next you have a load of reselling," a Spanish trader said. * "There's a lot of nerves because selling volume never quite appears, people are convinced the market can't go down, but then people get jittery if they don't make a sale for two days." * Spanish prompt delivery feed wheat was quoted unchanged from last Thursday at 230-231 euros a tonne, ex-store, in leading grains port Tarragona. * New crop feed wheat was offered at 212 euros a tonne for September-December delivery. * Dealers were also cautious while awaiting signs of how much a recent drought had damaged the crop in southern Spain. * Recent rains have relieved - but not eliminated - concerns for the crop in Spain's northern grain belt. * Prices at 1619 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 212.75 -1.75 -0.82 195.25 8.96 London wheat 176.00 0.50 +0.28 153.65 14.55 Paris maize 216.00 0.00 +0.00 197.25 9.51 Paris rape 508.75 1.50 +0.30 421.50 20.70 CBOT wheat 618.00 -6.50 -1.04 671.25 -7.93 CBOT corn 614.25 -4.00 -0.65 654.75 -6.19 CBOT soybeans 1476.75 15.50 +1.06 1207.75 22.27 Crude oil 103.41 -0.14 -0.14 98.83 4.63 Euro/dlr 1.323193 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. ($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Valerie Parent and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris and Martin Roberts in Madrid, editing by William Hardy)