HAMBURG, July 4 European milling wheat futures touched new contract highs on Wednesday on spillover support from a U.S. weather rally, but a holiday closure of grain markets in the United States curbed gains in Paris.

* Europe's benchmark milling wheat, the Paris November contract, was unchanged on the day at 236.00 euros a tonne by 1133 GMT.

* Paris November earlier on Wednesday rose to a contract high of 237.50 euros in a brief opening rise as the market adjusted to the very strong close in Chicago markets on Tuesday.

* Relentless heat in the key U.S. corn and soybean-growing areas drove benchmark Chicago corn futures to their biggest eight-day rise in 3-1/2 years on Tuesday as drought and a heatwave in the U.S. brought worries about world grain supplies. U.S. Soybean prices jumped to their highest levels since 2008.

* Hot, dry weather stressing U.S. corn crops remained the focus of EU grain markets on Wednesday.

* "Today may be Independence Day in the U.S., but there is no chance of European wheat market finding its independence from corn any time soon," Jaime Nolan-Miralles of FCStone Europe said in a note.

* The surge in U.S. prices, coupled with declining crop prospects in the Black Sea region, has left French wheat well placed to win more export sales in the early part of the 2012/13 season that began on July 1, traders said.

* But further rain in France could be a headache for exports by delaying the harvest and reducing the quality of the French crop, while also fuelling more price gains.

* Traders said France was already looking at brisk export activity this summer at La Pallice on the west coast where harvesting takes place earlier than in northern France.

* A series of panamax cargoes were expected to load barley for Saudi Arabia in July and August after a first shipment scheduled at La Pallice next week, while French wheat is also tipped for a purchase by Algeria in July to August.

* "The loading berths are becoming harder and harder to get hold of," a trader said.

GERMANY

* In Germany, prices were little changed because of the lack of impulse from Paris as dealers awaited U.S. markets to reopen on Thursday.

* Standard milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged at 239 euros a tonne with buyers at around 237 euros.

* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed grains market near the Netherlands was again quoted over milling wheat, unchanged at 242 euros a tonne for nearby delivery with buyers at around 240 euros.

* "The markets are naturally hesitant today with the U.S. closed and failing to provide a price lead," one German trader said. "The fears of weather damage to the U.S. grains belt have been the main driver pushing EU prices up this week."

* "A strong supportive element has also been the continued bad news about harvests in the Black Sea region, especially Russia and Ukraine."

* "Lower-than-expected harvests in Russia and Ukraine coupled with the weaker euro seen in recent weeks could mean much stronger export demand for EU and German wheat than people had previously anticipated only a couple of weeks ago."

* German barley harvesting started in isolated regions of the south west last week and work is likely to expand in coming days, traders said.

* Following the very dry spring, German wheat has greatly benefitted from repeated rain in the last month but dryer, sunnier weather is now needed.

* "I think the final round of harvest forecasts in Germany will be showing an upward trend," another trader said. "The recent wet weather is welcome but more dryness is needed. The way the forecasts are now a normal or later wheat harvest start in the first couple of weeks in August is likely, not an early harvest start."

* High feed wheat prices continue a pattern seen in recent months as demand from feed makers meets tight old crop supplies. The high feed wheat prices continued to support milling wheat markets, traders said.

* "Feed makers continue to pay very high prices as some have apparently miscalculated," a dealer said. "Old crop wheat supplies are also now increasingly tight." (Reporting by Michael Hogan and Valerie Parent; Editing by Alison Birrane)