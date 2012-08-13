AMSTERDAM, Aug 13 European wheat futures extended losses on
Monday, following Chicago Board of Trade futures which have declined since
Friday after a drought-driven rally.
* Prices were also under pressure as harvests made substantial progress over
a sunny weekend in northern parts of France, the EU's largest wheat producer,
with better-than-expected quality.
* Benchmark November milling wheat on the Paris-based futures market
was down 5.00 euros or 1.9 percent, falling through the 260.00 euros ($320) a
tonne level to 259.00 euros a tonne by 1112 GMT. Volumes were relatively low
with just above 5,000 lots or 125,000 tonnes traded.
* The next support level is estimated at around 254.50-254.25 euros/tonne,
according to traders.
* "It's consolidating like in U.S. markets where wheat fell through the $9
per bushel level and corn is testing the $8 threshold," a Euronext trader said.
* On Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) cut its forecast for
corn production in the United States by 17 percent in its first survey-based
report detailing damage from the country's drought, intensifying fears that the
world is heading for a repeat of the 2008 food supply crisis.
* France, the United States and G20 president Mexico will hold a conference
call at the end of August to discuss whether an emergency international meeting
is required to tackle soaring grain prices caused by the worst U.S. drought in
half a century.
* Chicago corn edged lower on Monday, giving up more ground as the market
took a breather from a drought-driven rally that lifted prices to an all-time
high in the last session and raised fears of a food supply crisis.
* Soybeans slid after rising on Friday, while wheat extended losses on
smaller-than-expected cuts in global wheat production.
* Egypt, the world's biggest wheat importer, snapped up 120,000 tonnes of
competitive Russian wheat over the weekend, taking advantage of existing
surpluses before they dry up, traders said.
* Only one offer of French wheat was made at around $18 FOB more than the
price Egypt negotiated with Russia. Traders said Cairo raised its humidity
requirements, penalising the French offer.
* "Except for limited cases, French wheat does not meet Egyptian
requirements," an exporter said.
* Farm office FranceAgriMer has raised its forecast for this year's French
soft wheat crop to more than 36.5 million tonnes, higher than last year's 34
million as it confirmed a wet spring had helped after a severe winter frost.
* The quality of the wheat harvest was satisfactory, FranceAgriMer said,
citing protein content mostly between 11 and 11.5 percent, with some results at
up to 12 percent and some below the average range.
* Specific weight was satisfactory with readings frequently above 76-77
kilos per hectoliter but rain may have affected some results, the office
said.
* Prices as of 1202 GMT:
Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
Paris wheat 259.25 -4.75 -1.80 195.25 32.78
London wheat 195.50 -0.50 -0.26 153.65 27.24
Paris maize 252.25 -2.50 -0.98 197.25 27.88
Paris rape 510.75 -1.75 -0.34 421.50 21.17
CBOT wheat 872.75 -12.50 -1.41 671.25 30.02
CBOT corn 795.25 -4.75 -0.59 654.75 21.46
CBOT soybeans 1699.75 -9.75 -0.57 1207.75 40.74
Crude oil 93.66 0.79 +0.85 98.83 -5.23
Euro/dlr 1.24 0.02 +1.96 1.30 -4.66
* All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in
euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.
($1 = 0.8121 euros)
(Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; editing
by Nina Chestney)