(Updates prices) AMSTERDAM, Aug 13 European wheat futures extended losses on Monday, following Chicago Board of Trade futures, as the market let off steam after a closely watched U.S. government report slashed corn and soybean output. * Paris prices were also curbed by a sale of Russian wheat to Egypt at the weekend and harvest progress in northern France amid sunny weather, traders said. * A third milling wheat tender in several weeks by Algeria, however, showed more potential export demand for French wheat. * Benchmark November milling wheat on the Paris-based futures market was down 6.00 euros or 2.27 percent to 258.00 euros a tonne by 1559 GMT after falling through the 260.00 euros threshold. * The next support level is estimated at around 254.50-254.25 euros/tonne, according to traders. * "It's consolidating like in U.S. markets where wheat fell through the $9 per bushel level and corn is testing the $8 threshold," a Euronext trader said. * On Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) cut its forecast for corn production in the United States by 17 percent in its first survey-based report detailing damage from the country's drought, intensifying fears that the world is heading for a repeat of the 2008 food supply crisis. * Corn futures hit a record high on Friday immediately after the USDA's monthly crop report, but fell by the close of trade. * "A bullish market always needs to be fed with bullish and today we don't have much," an export trader said. * France, the United States and G20 president Mexico will hold a conference call at the end of August to discuss whether an emergency international meeting is required to tackle soaring grain prices caused by the worst U.S. drought in half a century. * Egypt, the world's biggest wheat importer, snapped up 120,000 tonnes of competitive Russian wheat over the weekend, taking advantage of existing surpluses before they dry up, traders said. * Only one offer of French wheat was made at around $18 FOB more than the price Egypt negotiated with Russia. Traders said Cairo raised its humidity requirements, penalising the French offer. * The latest tender from Algeria, which is seeking wheat for September and October, could bring a sale for France. * Algeria also bought at least 400,000 tonnes of durum wheat, likely to come from Canada and the United States, traders said. * Traders said more activity from importers was expected soon, with Tunisia tipped to tender and Morocco facing a headache after a tender to buy 300,000 tonnes of U.S. soft wheat under a trade agreement failed to attract any bids. * Farm office FranceAgriMer has raised its forecast for this year's French soft wheat crop to more than 36.5 million tonnes, higher than last year's 34 million as it confirmed a wet spring had helped after a severe winter frost. * The quality of the wheat harvest was satisfactory, FranceAgriMer said, citing protein content mostly between 11 and 11.5 percent, with some results at up to 12 percent and some below the average range. * Prices as of 1612 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 257.75 -6.25 -2.37 195.25 32.01 London wheat 194.75 -1.25 -0.64 153.65 26.75 Paris maize 251.00 -3.75 -1.47 197.25 27.25 Paris rape 508.50 -4.00 -0.78 421.50 20.64 CBOT wheat 869.75 -15.50 -1.75 671.25 29.57 CBOT corn 793.50 -6.50 -0.81 654.75 21.19 CBOT soybeans 1671.00 -38.50 -2.25 1207.75 38.36 Crude oil 92.68 -0.19 -0.20 98.83 -6.22 Euro/dlr 1.23 0.02 +1.87 1.30 -4.75 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; editing by Nina Chestney)