AMSTERDAM, Sept 3 European wheat futures edged lower on Monday in thin trade after Russia said last week it will not curb exports despite a severe cut in the available crop, but price movements were limited because of a public holiday in the U.S., traders said.

* By 1041 GMT, benchmark contract November milling wheat in Paris was 0.25 percent lower at 263.50 euros a tonne. Volume was thin with a total of 2,223 lots traded by 1046 GMT for the November contract against over 22,000 on Friday.

* Prices lacked direction from the United States, where markets were closed for the Labor Day holiday.

* "Nothing is happening, there is no volume, it's a non-market," one Euronext trader said. "When Chicago is closed our market does not exist," he added.

* Russia's government will not limit grain exports even if its exportable surplus is exhausted, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Friday.

* "The crop (in Russia) will only be just sufficient to meet domestic demand. Speculation about export restrictions is thus likely to persist on the market, lending support to the wheat prices," Germany's Commerzbank said in a statement.

* Ukraine, which plans to export 20 million tonnes of grain in the 2012/13 season, exported 2.99 million tonnes in July-August, 60 percent more than in the same period in 2011, the Agriculture Ministry said on Monday.

GERMANY

* German prices were little changed on late Friday levels with tight feed supplies along with continued export hopes supporting.

* Standard milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale flat at 268 euros a tonne with buyers at around 266 euros, but retaining recent premiums over Paris prices.

* "We still have a firm undertone because of tight feed grain supplies while export hopes remain despite the Russian government's decision on Friday not to limit grain exports," one German trader said.

* "There is hope that importing countries seeking higher quality will turn to Germany. Part of the large Saudi Arabian purchase over the weekend could be sourced in Germany, although the purchase was optional."

* Saudi Arabia bought 575,000 tonnes of hard wheat from the European Union, Australia, and North and South America for shipment during the December-February period, the state Grain Silos and Flour Mills Organisation (GSFMO) said on Sunday.

* Germany is likely to harvest 22.5 million tonnes of wheat, down 1.5 percent on the year, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

* The forecast compares to 22.8 million tonnes estimated by Germany's leading grain trading house Toepfer International, 21 million tonnes estimated by the German farmers' association and 22.3 million tonnes forecast by the agricultural cooperatives association.

* "With the harvest now over, it looks like Germany will achieve a crop of good quality with less feed wheat than people had expected when there was repeated rain earlier this summer," another trader said. "This is supporting feed wheat prices."

* Feed wheat for September-December delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was quoted very close to milling wheat, offered for sale at 265 euros a tonne with buyers around 263 euros.

UK

* Feed wheat futures in London were little changed in minimal volume.

* November 2003 feed wheat traded at an unchanged 171.75 pounds a tonne. Other contracts were untraded.

* Dealers said they were keeping a close watch on Britain's wheat harvest, which is running around 10 days behind normal following heavy rains. More favourable weather is, however, anticipated this week.

* "The U.K. weather has turned dry and warmer for many and harvest has finally started in large parts of the north and west after the wettest summer in 100 years," U.K. merchant Frontier said in a market note on Monday. (Reporting by Muriel Bosseli in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Nigel Hunt in London and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; Editing by Alison Birrane)