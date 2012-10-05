PARIS Oct 5 European wheat futures ended lower on Friday after
technical problems on the NYSE Liffe commodities exchange that halted
trading for most of the afternoon.
* Two outages on Friday, which brought to three the number of trading
stoppages this week on Paris and London agricultural commodity futures, marked
an otherwise lacklustre session in which many operators were absent due to an
annual European grain gathering being held in Edinburgh, Scotland.
* The markets were first halted around lunchtime before resuming shortly
after, but then saw a near four-hour stoppage later in the afternoon, which NYSE
Liffe attributed to a "technical issue" without giving further details.
* Trading finally resumed 10 minutes before the regular closing time.
* "It was a case of getting a settlement price for the market," a French
futures dealer said of the move to resume trading just before closing.
* Benchmark November milling wheat settled down 1.25 euros or 0.48
percent at 259.00 euros a tonne, as it continued to consolidate in a support
zone between 258 and 260 euros.
* The market was pressured by a fall in U.S. wheat, which tracked weakness
in corn as harvesting progressed and forecaster Informa Economics raised its
outlook for the U.S. corn crop.
* The European wheat market remained underpinned by brisk French exports and
tightening global supply, as reinforced by declining prospects for the upcoming
wheat crop in Australia.
* There was little reaction to an announcement by Russia doubling its target
for sales of grain intervention stocks this year.
* "It's not major news as we know Russia is already coming to the end of
its export run," another dealer said, referring to the country's dwindling
export surplus after a drought-hit harvest. "It's designed to lower domestic
prices but for us it doesn't make much of a difference."