PARIS, Jan 17 European wheat prices turned lower
in late trade on Thursday in the wake of a fall on U.S. markets
on technical selling and hit by expectations of a record-large
soybean crop in Brazil.
* A rise of the euro against the dollar, which hampers
European grains' competitiveness on world markets, was also
pressuring prices.
* The Benchmark March contract on the Paris-based
European milling wheat futures market <0#BL2:> closed 2.75 euros
or 1.1 percent lower at 247.75 euros ($330) a tonne after 252.25
euros in earlier trade.
* U.S. wheat was 0.8 percent lower at 7.78-3/4 a
bushel.
* The European Union this week granted export licences for
340,000 tonnes of soft wheat, taking the total since the
beginning of the season to 10.4 million tonnes, up from 7.7
million at the same stage last season, official data showed on
Thursday.
* The volume was higher than expected in the market.
* But in a sign of waning competitiveness of EU wheat,
mainly in southern EU markets, the EU also cleared licences to
import 89,000 tonnes of wheat under its quotas, including 51,000
tonnes for a sub-quota of U.S. wheat and 25,000 tonnes from
Canada.
* Brokers reported heavy demand on the French cash market
for feed wheat to northern Europe.
* Maize futures were lower with front month March
off 2.00 euros at 240.75 euros a tonne.
* Rapeseed prices were pulled down by the fall on U.S.
soybeans markets in volatile intraday trade. The front month
February closed 3.00 euros a tonne or 0.65 percent lower
at 461.25 euros a tonne.
GERMANY
* German wheat retained large premiums over Paris because of
export hopes, lack of farmer selling and high feed wheat prices.
* Standard milling wheat for January delivery in Hamburg was
offered for sale down 1 euro but over Paris at 266 euros a tonne
with buyers at around 264 euros, with prices still adjusting to
last moment weakness in Paris trade on Wednesday.
* "Premiums over Paris remain firm because of the
expectation of export sales in coming months as Russia and
Ukraine have all but gone from the export market and Argentina
seems to be having weather problems," one German trader said.
"But the firmer euro this week is a great barrier to immediate
export prospects."
* "There is a lack of farmer and origination trader selling
in some regions as people think that with the tight supply
outlook, prices could move upward in the near future."
* Repeated demand and tight supplies again kept German feed
wheat around the same level or even above milling prices.
* Feed wheat for January-March delivery in the South
Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale
unchanged and above milling wheat at 270 euros a tonne with
buyers at 267 euros.
* "There is steady feed wheat demand for nearby deliveries
in January, February and the first half of March," a trader
said. "This is meeting scarce sales offers and so generating
high prices."
* Prices as of 1730 GMT
Product Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct
Paris wheat 247.75 -2.75 -1.10 250.25 -1.00
London wheat 215.00 -0.50 -0.23 210.25 2.26
Paris maize 240.75 -2.00 -0.82 237.75 1.26
Paris rape 461.25 -3.00 -0.65 456.25 1.10
CBOT wheat 778.00 -7.00 -0.89 778.00 0.00
CBOT corn 726.00 -5.25 -0.72 698.25 3.97
CBOT soybeans 1425.25 -11.25 -0.78 1418.75 0.46
Crude oil 95.46 1.22 +1.29 91.82 3.96
* All contracts front month except third month for London wheat.
Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds
per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.
