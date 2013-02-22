(Updates prices) AMSTERDAM, Feb 22 European milling wheat prices were little changed on Friday, as pressure from improving conditions in drought-hit U.S. wheat belts continued to be offset by bullish export news. * Price movements in the grains complex were again concentrated in soybeans, with Chicago futures hitting a 3-1/2 month high amid a port strike in Brazil and strong demand from China. * Benchmark May milling wheat on the Paris Euronext futures market was down 0.25 euros or 0.10 percent at 238.00 euros a tonne by 1643 GMT. * Over the week, the Paris benchmark was almost unchanged, with a slide in the euro to a six-week low against the dollar helping it outperform a fall in U.S. prices. * "All the action is happening in soybeans," a dealer said. * "Our May contract is hardly moving," he added, noting the Paris benchmark was in a narrow technical range between support at 236.75 euros and resistance at 240.50 euros. * Snow and rain have brought needed moisture this week to parched hard red winter wheat plants in the U.S. Plains, easing production concerns in wheat markets. * But export demand underpinned Paris futures. * The European Union this week granted export licences for a hefty 589,000 tonnes of soft wheat, far above the weekly average of nearly 380,000 tonnes, taking the total since the beginning of the season to 12.7 million tonnes. * Port data also shows hefty loadings of wheat at French ports, notably for Morocco. * Weekly data from farm office FranceAgriMer put the share of soft wheat crops in good or excellent condition as unchanged from the prior week at 66 percent, though down on 74 percent a year ago. * Initial spring barley sowings lagged last year's pace, with just 2 percent of the area sown by Feb. 18 versus 10 percent a year earlier. GERMANY * German wheat was showing a weaker tone, once more quoted well over Paris on expectations of tight supplies before the new harvest, but with premiums falling in the last week as the international supply outlook appeared better than feared. * Standard milling wheat for February delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged but well over Paris at 254 euros a tonne with buyers at around 251 euros. * Selling premiums of around 11 euros over Paris were being requested, down from 15 euros last week. * "The market has been firm in recent weeks and months because of the belief that we would see tight wheat supplies at this time of the season with the exit of Russia and Ukraine from export markets expected to transfer export business to West Europe including Germany," a German trader said. * "But other origins are cheaper. We saw from the tender news this week that other exporting countries are offering lower prices than us and are taking the business." * Egypt bought U.S. wheat in a tender on Wednesday, traders did not even make offers of French or German wheat. Australian wheat was bought by Iraq, again with no German wheat offered. Iran also bought Australian wheat. * EU wheat consumers are currently turning to imports from the U.S. and Brazil as they are cheaper than domestic EU supplies, Germany's leading grain trading house Toepfer International said on Friday. * Continued demand and low supplies kept feed wheat prices around or even above milling wheat in parts of Germany, repeating a pattern seen in past months in both Germany and neighbouring Poland. * Feed wheat for February-March delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale unchanged at 258 euros a tonne with buyers at about 256 euros. * Although wheat is still about 20-25 euros per tonne more expensive than corn (maize), some compound feed formulas require a certain volume of wheat, which continues to support current feed wheat prices, Toepfer said. * Prices as of 1655 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris maize 225.50 1.50 +0.67 197.25 14.32 Paris rape 470.00 -3.50 -0.74 421.50 11.51 CBOT wheat 721.75 0.50 +0.07 671.25 7.52 CBOT corn 691.00 0.25 +0.04 654.75 5.54 CBOT soybeans 1486.00 -1.75 -0.12 1207.75 23.04 Crude oil 92.72 -0.12 -0.13 98.83 -6.18 Euro/dlr 1.32 0.11 +8.70 1.30 1.64 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; Editing by Alison Birrane)