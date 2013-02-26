AMSTERDAM, Feb 26 European wheat prices edged higher on Tuesday, supported by firm U.S. markets although improved crop weather across the U.S. grain belt capped gains, traders said. * Benchmark May milling wheat on the Paris Euronext futures market was 0.75 euro or 0.3 percent higher at 234.25 euros a tonne by 1137 GMT. * "European wheat is supported by a change in the euro-dollar exchange favourable to exports, particularly because of investors' doubts about the likelihood of a coalition after the Italian elections," a trader said. * U.S. wheat was 0.1 percent higher, but hovering near its lowest since June. * "The overall fundamental tone for grains remains bearish," analyst FCStone said. "With demand in the international market easing and rumours of Egyptian buying remaining light through year-end the market is suggesting that current pace for export licences will diminish shortly here in Europe," it said. * Russia's winter grain plantings are in worse condition than the multi-year average, the head of Russia's Grain Union said on Tuesday, adding pressure on Russia's modest harvest prospects for this year. GERMANY * German wheat was again quoted well over Paris prices on belief supplies will be tight before the new harvest, but with premiums falling as EU wheat lost competitiveness in export markets. * Standard milling wheat for March delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged but well over Paris at 252 euros a tonne with buyers at around 250 euros. * Selling premiums of around 10 euros over Paris were being requested in Hamburg, down from 15 euros earlier in February. * "U.S. wheat has suddenly become by far the cheapest supplies in international export markets which has weakened but not removed expectations that EU wheat will see more export sales in coming months and this has weakened premiums," one German trader said. "Large volumes of Indian wheat are mopping up demand for cheaper lower-quality supplies." * Another trader added: "The weaker trend in the euro today is very welcome but U.S. wheat looks very price-competitive in global markets at the moment." * Continued demand and low supplies kept feed wheat prices around or even above milling wheat in parts of Germany, repeating a pattern seen in past months in both Germany and neighbouring Poland. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale down 2 euros at 256 euros a tonne with buyers at about 254 euros. * "There are signs of hefty imports into Germany of feed wheat and maize in the last month and people expect this to continue," the second trader said * Prices as of 1237 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris maize 224.75 1.75 +0.78 197.25 13.94 Paris rape 465.75 -0.25 -0.05 421.50 10.50 CBOT wheat 700.00 0.75 +0.11 671.25 4.28 CBOT corn 697.50 4.00 +0.58 654.75 6.53 CBOT soybeans 1447.50 -3.75 -0.26 1207.75 19.85 Crude oil 92.39 -0.72 -0.77 98.83 -6.52 Euro/dlr 1.31 -0.03 -1.98 1.30 1.06 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; editing by Jason Neely)