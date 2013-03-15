(Updates prices) AMSTERDAM, March 15 European wheat futures continued to trade at one-week highs on Friday, buoyed by healthy export demand and a strong rise on the week in U.S. wheat futures. * May milling wheat on the Paris futures market was up 1.00 euros or 0.43 percent at 235.50 euros a tonne by 1618 GMT, the highest level since March 6 and just above a previous one-week top of 235.00 euros set on Thursday. * It was the third straight daily rise and took the contract's gains this week to over 5 euros. * The benchmark contract faced technical resistance between 235 and 236 euros which it would need to breach in order to reverse a bearish trend that had culminated in an eight-month low last Friday, dealers said. * "We hit the upper end of the recent trading range," a French dealer said. "To establish a new trend the market will probably wait for the U.S. stocks and area estimates on March 28." * U.S. wheat rose for a sixth straight session on Thursday to hit a two-week high but eased on Friday on profit taking. * U.S. wheat has been bolstered by growing demand for export and from domestic animal-feed and ethanol manufacturers, while the European market has also been showing healthy export activity. * U.S. weekly wheat export sales reported on Thursday hit a two-year high, while European Union wheat export licences remained well above the average pace this season, even if they lagged the previous week's level. * In a first forecast for this year's harvest, grain lobby Coceral said the EU should produce more soft wheat than last year. * But its projected crop of 127.8 million tonnes for the EU, including Croatia which joins the bloc in July, was lower than the 131.6 million tonnes forecast this week by French-based analysts Strategie Grains. * In France, sowing of spring barley was 58 percent complete as of March 11, up sharply from 21 percent the prior week and now above the year-earlier level of 50 percent, farm agency FranceAgriMer said in weekly crop data. * But a cold spell accompanied by snow in northern France this week is expected to have since hampered fieldwork while also slowing growth of winter crops. GERMANY * German wheat held premiums over Paris because of a belief that supplies will be tight before the large new 2013 crop arrives, with a lack of competition assisting German exports. * Standard milling wheat for March delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged at 250 euros a tonne with buyers at around 248 euros * "Prices are drifting a little today but overall are maintaining premiums of around 14 euros over Paris," one trader said. "The outlook for exports from Germany is still positive in coming months to destinations like Iran, Saudi Arabia and Libya as Russia and Ukraine are not exporting." * A ship is due in a German port next week to load at least 55,000 tonnes of wheat for shipment to Iran, German traders said on Friday. Another ship was also thought to be loading wheat for Libya. * Germany's own harvest outlook is good, keeping new crop wheat well below old crop. * Germany will harvest 23.5 million tonnes of wheat of all types in summer 2013, up 5.4 percent from 22.3 million tonnes in 2012, the German Farm Cooperatives Association said on Wednesday in its first harvest estimate. * New crop wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged at 216 euros a tonne. * Continued demand and tight supplies kept feed wheat prices close to or above milling wheat in parts of Germany. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale unchanged at 253 euros a tonne with buyers at 251 euros. * Prices as of 1638 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris maize 225.75 1.75 +0.78 197.25 14.45 Paris rape 462.50 2.00 +0.43 421.50 9.73 CBOT wheat 722.00 -2.75 -0.38 671.25 7.56 CBOT corn 716.25 -0.25 -0.03 654.75 9.39 CBOT soybeans 1427.50 -8.00 -0.56 1207.75 18.19 Crude oil 93.38 0.35 +0.38 98.83 -5.51 Euro/dlr 1.31 0.09 +7.81 1.30 0.81 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam, editing by William Hardy)