AMSTERDAM, July 9 European milling wheat futures <0#BL2:> rose
on Tuesday, supported by firm U.S. markets, but gains were capped by
anticipation of hefty crops and the upcoming harvest, traders said.
* November milling wheat was 1.50 euros or 0.78 percent higher at
195.00 euros a tonne by 1137 GMT. Traders put technical resistance at 197
euros.
* "There is a small technical rebound in Chicago which helps, but the mood
remains bearish with hefty upcoming crops in Russia where the harvest is in
full swing and Western Europe coming soon," a Euronext trader said.
* Wheat futures in Chicago extended gains on Tuesday with support
from buying by China, which has booked more than 1.3 million tonnes of U.S.
wheat in the past week, including its largest single-day purchase since
January 2004.
* Russia's farm minister on Tuesday said the country would harvest no less
than 50 million tonnes of wheat this year, down from a previous official
forecast of 54 million tonnes, but still far above the 8 million tonnes
harvested last year.
* In France, both the farm ministry and farm office FranceAgriMer in their
first estimates for the 2013 crops, pegged the soft wheat harvest at 35.9
million tonnes, up around 1 percent from last year. But this was slightly
below the market's estimate at around 36-37 million tonnes.
* First cuttings are expected by the end of the week at the earliest in
the region near the French port of La Pallice on the Atlantic coast. They are
not expected to start until the end of the month in the large producing
regions in the North.
* Traders will be awaiting the U.S. Department of Agriculture monthly
report on Thursday when it announces its U.S. and global supply and demand
estimates.
* European commodities exchange NYSE Liffe will launch on July 15
four new futures and options contracts on the Paris-based milling wheat
markets <0#BL2:> as part of an overhaul of its flagship grain futures.
POLAND
* Polish wheat prices fell in the last week because of low demand from
domestic buyers, limited export sales and the first imports of new crop wheat
from Hungary and Slovakia, traders said.
* Polish new crop milling wheat fell by about 30 zloty (7 euros) a tonne
in the last week to between 780 to 810 zloty (180.5 to 187.5 euros) a tonne
delivered to mills. New crop export prices fell by a similar level to between
790 to 830 zloty (183 to 192 euros) a tonne.
* "The first early cuttings of new crop wheat are arriving in south Poland
from Hungary and Slovakia by truck, and the low prices this wheat is offered
for sale at is depressing the market," one Polish trader said.
* "The outlook for the 2013 crop in Poland is also positive, so buyers are
waiting on the sidelines in the hope of more price falls. Hungarian wheat is
being offered at 40 zloty (9 euros) a tonne cheaper than Polish wheat but only
in the southern regions of Poland."
* Polish old crop milling wheat prices demanded by farmers dropped by
about 20 zloty (4.5 euros) a tonne to around 900 zloty (208 euros) a tonne
ex-farm, while millers are offering 880 to 900 zloty (204 to 208 euros) a
tonne delivered to mills, traders said.
* "Fields are looking excellent, the weather in Poland is almost perfect
with sunshine and temperatures this week and last week of around 27 to 30
degrees in the whole country," another trader said. "Poland is expecting
another excellent grain crop."
* Latest trade estimates are that Poland will harvest 9.4 million tonnes
of wheat in 2013, up 6.8 percent on the year.
* Prices at 1154 GMT
Product Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct
Paris wheat 195.25 1.75 +0.90 202.50 -3.58
London wheat 167.60 0.90 +0.54 153.65 9.08
Paris maize 218.50 1.25 +0.58 196.75 11.05
Paris rape 402.50 3.00 +0.75 438.25 -8.16
CBOT wheat 665.50 5.50 +0.83 652.75 1.95
CBOT corn 698.00 6.25 +0.90 646.60 7.95
CBOT soy 1625.00 15.75 +0.98 1198.50 35.59
Crude oil 103.10 -0.04 -0.04 98.83 4.32
Euro/dlr 1.29 0.00 -0.03 1.30 -0.69
* Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne
and CBOT in cents per bushel.
(Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hambburg and Ivana
Sekularac in Amsterdam, editing by Jeff Coelho)