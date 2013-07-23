AMSTERDAM, July 23 European wheat futures
touched contract lows on Tuesday, still pressured by prospects
for hefty crops on both sides of the Atlantic.
* Benchmark November milling wheat on the
Paris-based Euronext market was 0.39 percent lower at 191.75
euros a tonne by 1055 GMT, just below its key support of 192.00
euros after touching a contract low of 191.00 euros in early
trade.
* The next support was at 190 euros a tonne, traders said,
noting a high volume of puts at that price level.
* U.S. wheat was also lower with December down 0.78 percent
at $6.65 a bushel, below its support of $6.66-1/4, with the U.S.
harvest bringing new supplies into farmers' bins.
* "The wheat market struggles to find a clear direction,
torn between an ongoing harvest and high buying interest on the
world market," French analyst Agritel said in a note.
* Algeria's state grains agency OAIC is tendering on Tuesday
to buy optional-origin milling wheat for shipment in November.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture in Monday's crop
progress report said the U.S. winter wheat harvest was 75
percent complete, in line with analysts' expectations.
* In France, violent storms, including heavy rainfall and
hail, are expected in the centre and the north of the country -
the large, grain-producing regions where the harvest is about to
start - on Tuesday night and Wednesday.
* The euro rose to a near one-month high against the dollar
on Tuesday on expectations Federal Reserve monetary
policy will stay loose for some time.
GERMANY
* In Germany, the mood remained cautious with wheat
harvesting likely to start in around a week and sunshine
continuing.
* Standard new crop milling wheat for September delivery in
Hamburg was offered for sale at a premium of 7 euros over the
Paris November contract, marked up 0.5 euro to compensate for
falling Paris prices.
* "The continuing hot weather means there is a debate in the
market about whether we will see a large German crop in tonnage
terms with sometimes lower protein content," one German trader
said.
* "Some rain could be useful for the wheat in the later
areas to be harvested in north and east Germany, but overall the
sunny weather is positive."
* Hot and sunny weather is forecast for most of Germany this
week but with some local showers possible from Wednesday.
* Germany will harvest 24.24 million tonnes of wheat in
2013, up from the 22.33 million tonnes harvested in 2012, the
country's leading grain trader Toepfer International said on
Friday.
* Prices at 1117 GMT
Product Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct
Paris wheat 191.75 -0.75 -0.39 202.50 -5.31
London wheat 165.50 -0.35 -0.21 153.65 7.71
Paris maize 222.00 1.00 +0.45 196.75 12.83
Paris rape 372.00 1.00 +0.27 438.25 -15.12
CBOT wheat 654.50 -5.25 -0.80 652.75 0.27
CBOT corn 534.25 -6.50 -1.20 646.60 -17.38
CBOT soy 1518.50 -1.75 -0.12 1198.50 26.70
Crude oil 105.98 -0.96 -0.90 98.83 7.23
Euro/dlr 1.32 0.00 -0.05 1.30 1.71
* Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in
pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.
(Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg
and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; editing by Keiron Henderson)