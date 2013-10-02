LONDON Oct 2 European wheat futures rose on Wednesday, supported by a surge in rapeseed prices linked to a European Union proposal for definitive anti-dumping duties against imports of biodiesel from Argentina and Indonesia.

* The rally in rapeseed helped curb a slide in U.S. corn and soybeans that was sparked by bigger-than-expected estimates of U.S. stocks on Monday.

* "Rapeseed is pulling soybeans higher and that is underpinning corn, so wheat is following suit in a spread movement," one dealer on the Euronext market said.

* The European Commission has submitted a final proposal for anti-dumping duties against imports of biodiesel from Argentina and Indonesia, accused of selling the product into the bloc at unfairly low prices, an official said Wednesday.

* November milling wheat on the Paris Euronext market was up 1.00 euro or 0.5 percent at 191.25 euros a tonne by 1326 GMT.

* The contract had retreated from a one-month high of 194.25 euros set on Monday, pressured by lows in corn and soy plus strength in the euro against the dollar.

* But strong international demand, including higher expected import needs in Brazil, have underpinned wheat, while rain-hampered sowing of winter wheat in Russia and Ukraine has also raised potential risks to next year's supply.

* Benchmark rapeseed futures in Paris rose as much as 3.6 percent on reports the European Union is planning definitive anti-dumping duties on biodiesel from Argentina and Indonesia.

* Traders said the EU executive has proposed duties that are higher than provisional tariffs imposed in May, in a move that could bolster demand for rapeseed, the main feedstock used for biodiesel produced in Europe.

* By 1326 GMT, November rapeseed was up 8.25 euros or 2.3 percent at 369.00 euros a tonne, off an earlier high of 373.75 euros.

* The price jump in Paris helped Chicago soybean futures reverse an earlier fall and also supported gains in canola futures in Canada, dealers said.

* In Germany, premiums were firm, with low farmer selling after recent price falls supporting.

* Standard milling wheat for October delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale at 4.5 euros over the Paris November wheat contract, up 0.5 euro.

* "Paris prices had fallen 1 percent on Tuesday and have only recovered part of their losses today," one German trader said. "Producers are unwilling to sell at current depressed levels."

* "The export outlook is positive with indications of crop problems in the Black Sea region which could push more demand to EU export supplies."

* German markets will be closed for a public holiday on Thursday. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt in London and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; editing by Keiron Henderson)