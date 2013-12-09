PARIS, Dec 9 Benchmark wheat prices in the European Union fell for a third straight day on Monday as the market consolidated below last week's seven-month high in the run-up to closely watched U.S. government crop forecasts. * Losses on Paris futures were small, however, and cash prices in Germany well supported as strong export activity kept a firm floor under the market. * Grain markets are turning their attention to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) December supply and demand estimates due at 1700 GMT on Tuesday. * March milling wheat on Paris Euronext was down 0.75 euros, or 0.4 percent, at 205.75 euros a tonne at 1703 GMT. * It earlier touched its lowest in more than a week at 205.25 euros as it pulled away from last Wednesday's peak of 211.25 euros, its highest level since May. * "The market is continuing a technical correction in the wake of Friday's lower close and while awaiting the USDA report," one Euronext dealer said. * A six-week high for the euro against the dollar threatened to erode European Union exports that fuelled the recent price rally, although dealers said that this negative factor was offset by the boost a softer dollar gave to U.S. prices. * Another high volume of weekly export licences reported by the EU, together with a clutch of sales to countries like Algeria, Morocco and Iran, buoyed export sentiment last week. * French customs data for October showed wheat exports in 2013/14 continued to run ahead of last season's pace, even if the monthly volume was down on August and September. * Export optimism firmly underpinned German prices. Standard milling wheat for January delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale at 4 euros over the Paris March contract, up 1 euro, with sellers declining to follow Friday's fall in Paris. * "Overall the export outlook is positive but the euro's strength is very disappointing at a time when an export window for west EU wheat is visible," one trader said. * In Poland, prices rose in the last week, supported by international markets as well as domestic and export demand. * Polish wheat export prices rose by 25 to 40 zlotys a tonne (6 to 9.5 euros) to 835 to 840 zlotys a tonne (199.5 to 200.5 euros) for December delivery, with 10 zlotys a tonne (2 euros) more for January 2014 delivery. * Domestic milling wheat prices rose 10 zlotys a tonne (2 euros) to 810 to 820 zlotys a tonne (193.5 to 196 euros) for prompt deliveries to mills. * "Some spot contracts for delivery in December were concluded for milling and feed grain with more sales offers made by farmers after recent unwillingness to sell," a trader said. * Poland was seen as a possible origin for 300,000 tonnes of wheat purchased by Iran in past weeks. * "We cannot confirm that the Iranian milling wheat sale reported last week will be done from Poland due to a logistics squeeze in Polish ports," another Polish trader said. "Most probably Polish wheat is only as an option for German or Lithuanian wheat." * Prices as of 1703 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move Paris wheat 205.75 -0.75 -0.36 Paris maize 177.00 -0.50 -0.28 Paris rape 377.75 -1.25 -0.33 CBOT wheat 640.00 2.75 +0.43 CBOT corn 438.00 14.00 +3.30 CBOT soy 1344.25 18.75 +1.41 WTI crude oil 97.68 2.24 +2.35 Euro/dlr 1.37 +1.82 * CBOT futures prices are in cents per bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne, WTI crude oil in dollars per barrel. (Reporting by Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Anthony Barker)