PARIS, Dec 9 Benchmark wheat prices in the
European Union fell for a third straight day on Monday as the
market consolidated below last week's seven-month high in the
run-up to closely watched U.S. government crop forecasts.
* Losses on Paris futures were small, however, and cash
prices in Germany well supported as strong export activity kept
a firm floor under the market.
* Grain markets are turning their attention to the U.S.
Department of Agriculture's (USDA) December supply and demand
estimates due at 1700 GMT on Tuesday.
* March milling wheat on Paris Euronext was down
0.75 euros, or 0.4 percent, at 205.75 euros a tonne at 1703 GMT.
* It earlier touched its lowest in more than a week at
205.25 euros as it pulled away from last Wednesday's peak of
211.25 euros, its highest level since May.
* "The market is continuing a technical correction in the
wake of Friday's lower close and while awaiting the USDA
report," one Euronext dealer said.
* A six-week high for the euro against the dollar threatened
to erode European Union exports that fuelled the recent price
rally, although dealers said that this negative factor was
offset by the boost a softer dollar gave to U.S. prices.
* Another high volume of weekly export licences reported by
the EU, together with a clutch of sales to countries like
Algeria, Morocco and Iran, buoyed export sentiment last week.
* French customs data for October showed wheat exports in
2013/14 continued to run ahead of last season's pace, even if
the monthly volume was down on August and September.
* Export optimism firmly underpinned German prices. Standard
milling wheat for January delivery in Hamburg was offered for
sale at 4 euros over the Paris March contract, up 1
euro, with sellers declining to follow Friday's fall in Paris.
* "Overall the export outlook is positive but the euro's
strength is very disappointing at a time when an export window
for west EU wheat is visible," one trader said.
* In Poland, prices rose in the last week, supported by
international markets as well as domestic and export demand.
* Polish wheat export prices rose by 25 to 40 zlotys a tonne
(6 to 9.5 euros) to 835 to 840 zlotys a tonne (199.5 to 200.5
euros) for December delivery, with 10 zlotys a tonne (2 euros)
more for January 2014 delivery.
* Domestic milling wheat prices rose 10 zlotys a tonne (2
euros) to 810 to 820 zlotys a tonne (193.5 to 196 euros) for
prompt deliveries to mills.
* "Some spot contracts for delivery in December were
concluded for milling and feed grain with more sales offers made
by farmers after recent unwillingness to sell," a trader said.
* Poland was seen as a possible origin for 300,000 tonnes of
wheat purchased by Iran in past weeks.
* "We cannot confirm that the Iranian milling wheat sale
reported last week will be done from Poland due to a logistics
squeeze in Polish ports," another Polish trader said. "Most
probably Polish wheat is only as an option for German or
Lithuanian wheat."
* Prices as of 1703 GMT
Product Last Change Pct Move
Paris wheat 205.75 -0.75 -0.36
Paris maize 177.00 -0.50 -0.28
Paris rape 377.75 -1.25 -0.33
CBOT wheat 640.00 2.75 +0.43
CBOT corn 438.00 14.00 +3.30
CBOT soy 1344.25 18.75 +1.41
WTI crude oil 97.68 2.24 +2.35
Euro/dlr 1.37 +1.82
* CBOT futures prices are in cents per bushel,
Paris futures in euros per tonne, WTI crude oil
in dollars per barrel.
(Reporting by Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz in Paris and
Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Anthony Barker)