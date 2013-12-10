LONDON Dec 10 Wheat prices in western Europe fell sharply on Tuesday with Paris futures hitting a 3-week low, pressured by a decline in U.S. futures and the strength of the euro against the dollar.

* March milling wheat on Paris Euronext was down 2.50 euros, or 1.2 percent, at 203.00 euros a tonne at 1546 GMT after bouncing off key support of 202 euros.

* The contract has lost around 4 percent since the 7-month high of 211.25 euros hit on Wednesday last week.

* "The fact that they hit new lows in Chicago is reflected on Euronext but we didn't expect such a fall," a trader said.

* Grain markets are turning their attention to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) December supply and demand estimates due at 1700 GMT on Tuesday.

* A new six-week high for the euro against the dollar further impacted prices as it threatened to erode European Union exports that fuelled the recent price rally.

* Feed wheat futures in London were lower with May off 1.00 pound or 0.6 percent at 166.75 pounds a tonne, tracking losses in Paris and Chicago.

* German wheat premiums were stable in cautious trade ahead of the USDA report, once more supported by positive export prospects.

* Standard new crop milling wheat for January delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged at 4 euros over the Paris March contract.

* "The USDA report is published right at the end of the European trading day giving people little time to react," one German trader said. "The USDA report is creating a risk-off mood in the market today."

* "But overall the good export outlook, with the Black Sea fading from the export scene and a reduced harvest in Argentina, is supporting."

* "Iran is expected to buy more as sanctions are suspended. A 55,000 tonne bulk carrier sailed from Hamburg to Iran in the past couple of weeks and more are expected."

* "France also has a very heavy shipment programme to Algeria and Morocco over the Christmas and New Year holiday period. There is speculation perhaps some of this could be transferred to Germany if there are transport or port problems in France over the holiday period." (Reporting by Nigel Hunt in London, Valerie Parent and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; editing by Keiron Henderson)