LONDON Dec 17 Wheat prices in western Europe
were lower on Tuesday as the strength of the euro raised
concerns that top importer Egypt may opt for Black Sea supplies
at its latest tender.
* Dealers said there also appeared to be more than
sufficient supplies globally of wheat, noting prices on the
Chicago Board of Trade hit contract lows on Tuesday.
* "Wheat prices in Paris have fallen in the past two weeks
in response to perceived ample supply, both now and in the
future, despite high EU exports," Commerzbank said in a report.
* March wheat futures on Euronext stood 1.25 euros
or 0.6 percent lower at 202.75 euros a tonne at 1453 GMT.
* The euro remained within sight of a six-week high against
the dollar struck last week, curbing the competitiveness of euro
zone wheat on dollar-priced export markets.
* Strong exports have helped Paris futures hold up better
than U.S. prices this month, but the euro-dollar rate raised
doubts about French prospects in Wednesday's tender by state
Egyptian buyer GASC.
* "Today, the MATIF (Euronext) wheat traders should be
focused on the GASC tender, as French wheat is losing
competitiveness due to the MATIF prices and the euro strength,"
Arnaud Saulais of Starsupply Commodity Brokers said in a note.
* Current export activity, however, kept cash prices in
France firm, and was illustrated by a long line-up of port
loadings, traders said.
* Feed wheat futures in London were supported by the
weakness of sterling with May up 0.45 pounds or 0.3
percent at 166.85 pounds a tonne.
* Sterling fell against the dollar and slipped towards a
one-month trough versus the euro on Tuesday after data showed UK
annual inflation slowed in November to its lowest in four years.
* German wheat premiums were again supported by the good
export outlook but with the market slowing down ahead of the
Christmas holidays.
* Standard milling wheat for January delivery in Hamburg was
offered for sale at 4 euros over the Paris March contract
, up 0.5 euro.
* "Premiums have recovered to the level they held all last
week with the EU's export prospects still good as underlined by
the latest news about Russian grain prices rising and exports
expected to fall," one German trader said.
* "The euro's continued strength is the main factor which
could spoil the export outlook," the trader added.
* Polish wheat prices fell in the last week on increased
farmer selling while mills and feed makers lowered purchase
prices to get deals finished before the Christmas holidays,
traders said.
* Milling wheat for December delivery fell 10 zloty a tonne
(2 euros) to 800 to 810 zloty a tonne (191 to 193.5 euros)
delivered to mills.
* Export wheat prices were little changed at 820 to 840
zloty a tonne (196 to 201 euros) delivered to Baltic Sea ports
in December and at 845 zloty a tonne (202 euros) for January
delivery to Baltic ports.
* "There was more willingness among farmers to sell in the
last week as the Christmas holiday approaches, with market talk
that the Polish EU subsidy payments were processed slightly
later than expected this December so some farmers decided to
sell more of their stored grains," one Polish trader said.
* "The weather is excellent with mild temperatures and
enough moisture, so grain looks very good on the fields and in
normal weather patterns in coming months we will have another
good crop in the summer."
(Reporting by Nigel Hunt in London, Gus Trompiz and Valerie
Parent in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg, editing by William
Hardy)