PARIS Feb 17 Paris wheat futures edged lower on Monday as a holiday closure in Chicago encouraged the European market to consolidate after rallying to a one-month high.

* March milling wheat on the Paris-based Euronext market provisionally settled down 25 euro cents or 0.1 percent at 198.25 euros ($270) a tonne. It earlier reached 198.75 euros, equalling a one-month high touched on Friday.

* A rally last week took prices through several chart resistance levels, but Monday's market closure in Chicago, due to the President's Day holiday in the United States, deprived Paris futures of any impetus to test the key psychological threshold of 200 euros.

* "It's been a quiet session without much movement, which goes to show that without Chicago the Matif (Euronext) struggles to find direction," one dealer said.

* Wheat markets have been supported by weather risks in the United States, short-covering after a 3-1/2-year low in Chicago last month, and strong export demand.

* In the European Union, wheat export volumes as indicated by weekly export certificates remained on course to set a record for the 2013/14 season to June 30.

* But a sharp fall in the volume last week added to caution in France about a slowdown in demand after intense activity in recent weeks.

* Export sentiment was more bullish in Germany, where traders expected a brisk export programme to continue through February.

* "I estimate Germany's wheat export programme will reach 550,000 tonnes in February, continuing the strong trend seen in January when about 700,000 tonnes were exported," one German trader said.

* Traders said on Monday German wheat shipments to Iran in February would reach 195,000 tonnes.

* Another trader said: "Germany is competitive in export markets, but the strong euro is disappointing and the loading programme in ports in March is likely to be lower than in January and February."

* Standard milling wheat for March delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged at 5 euros over the Paris March contract, with buyers seeking 3 euros over.

* On the Paris rapeseed market, the May contract settled at a five-month high for front-month prices, adding 5.25 euros or 1.4 percent to 388.25 euros a tonne.

* Logistical snags in Canada have hampered the export of a record canola (rapeseed) crop and fuelled demand for other origins, leading operators to cover themselves on the Paris futures market, dealers said.

* The breaking of chart resistance at 385 euros could provide further momentum for the rally in Paris, they added. ($1 = 0.7298 euros) (Reporting by Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz in Paris, Michael Hogan in Paris; editing by Jane Baird)