PARIS Feb 17 Paris wheat futures edged lower on
Monday as a holiday closure in Chicago encouraged the European
market to consolidate after rallying to a one-month high.
* March milling wheat on the Paris-based Euronext
market provisionally settled down 25 euro cents or 0.1 percent
at 198.25 euros ($270) a tonne. It earlier reached 198.75 euros,
equalling a one-month high touched on Friday.
* A rally last week took prices through several chart
resistance levels, but Monday's market closure in Chicago, due
to the President's Day holiday in the United States, deprived
Paris futures of any impetus to test the key psychological
threshold of 200 euros.
* "It's been a quiet session without much movement, which
goes to show that without Chicago the Matif (Euronext) struggles
to find direction," one dealer said.
* Wheat markets have been supported by weather risks in the
United States, short-covering after a 3-1/2-year low in Chicago
last month, and strong export demand.
* In the European Union, wheat export volumes as indicated
by weekly export certificates remained on course to set a record
for the 2013/14 season to June 30.
* But a sharp fall in the volume last week added to caution
in France about a slowdown in demand after intense activity in
recent weeks.
* Export sentiment was more bullish in Germany, where
traders expected a brisk export programme to continue through
February.
* "I estimate Germany's wheat export programme will reach
550,000 tonnes in February, continuing the strong trend seen in
January when about 700,000 tonnes were exported," one German
trader said.
* Traders said on Monday German wheat shipments to Iran in
February would reach 195,000 tonnes.
* Another trader said: "Germany is competitive in export
markets, but the strong euro is disappointing and the loading
programme in ports in March is likely to be lower than in
January and February."
* Standard milling wheat for March delivery in Hamburg was
offered for sale unchanged at 5 euros over the Paris March
contract, with buyers seeking 3 euros over.
* On the Paris rapeseed market, the May contract
settled at a five-month high for front-month prices, adding 5.25
euros or 1.4 percent to 388.25 euros a tonne.
* Logistical snags in Canada have hampered the export of a
record canola (rapeseed) crop and fuelled demand for other
origins, leading operators to cover themselves on the Paris
futures market, dealers said.
* The breaking of chart resistance at 385 euros could
provide further momentum for the rally in Paris, they added.
($1 = 0.7298 euros)
(Reporting by Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz in Paris, Michael
Hogan in Paris; editing by Jane Baird)