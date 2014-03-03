PARIS, March 3 European wheat futures jumped to their highest in almost three months on fears that a standoff between Ukraine and Russia could disrupt trade in the two major grain exporters. * May milling wheat, the most traded contract on the Paris-based Euronext market, was up 7.75 euros or 3.9 percent at 204.25 euros ($280) a tonne at 1558 GMT. It earlier reached 205.50 euros, a level last seen on the contract on Dec. 6. * On the U.S. market, Chicago wheat climbed 6 percent to a 2-1/2 month high, and corn struck a 5-1/2 month high. * "What is worrying is the speed at which the situation has deteriorated from the events in Kiev to the taking of Crimea," Michel Portier, head of grains consultancy Agritel, said. * "In terms of fundamentals, nothing much has changed. As of Friday evening, grain loadings were proceeding normally at Ukrainian ports, and unless there is widespread chaos in the country these shipments should continue," he said. * Investors have been pricing in the risk that exports could be disrupted by an armed conflict and by sanctions aimed at Russia, a possibility that sent share prices in Moscow plunging on Monday. * Ukraine's new agriculture minister tried to reassure grain markets on Monday that spring sowing for this year's harvest would not be affected. * The tensions in Ukraine have given fresh impetus to European wheat prices after they had already hit a seven-week high last week, supported by brisk export activity. * The European Union last week reported the biggest weekly award of soft wheat export licences so far this season at 932,000 tonnes, keeping the bloc on course to set a full-year export record. * France also received a potential boost after Egypt's new supplies minister said he would re-examine the issue of moisture levels after the recent tightening of a tender term that has penalised French wheat in the world's top import market. * The stricter moisture rule has been a setback for French wheat in an otherwise strong export season. Traders said any revision would be unlikely this season. * Prices as of 1558 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move Paris wheat 204.25 7.75 +3.94 Paris maize 221.50 -0.50 -0.23 Paris rape 382.50 -1.50 -0.39 CBOT wheat 638.75 36.50 +6.06 CBOT corn 474.50 11.00 +2.37 CBOT soy 1421.25 7.25 +0.51 WTI crude oil 105.12 -2.92 -2.70 Euro/dlr 1.38 +5.03 * CBOT futures prices are in cents per bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne, WTI crude oil in dollars per barrel. ($1 = 0.7240 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Valerie Parent in Paris; editing by Jane Baird)