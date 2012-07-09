SYDNEY, July 9 U.S. new-crop wheat prices rose 2 percent on Monday, following the lead of corn, which has soared after sweltering weather across the U.S. Midwest threatened yields.

Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat firmed 2.01 percent to $8.38-1/4 a bushel by 0159 GMT.

Wheat is being pulled up by corn, which rose again in early Asian trading. New-crop December corn was up 2.67 percent. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)