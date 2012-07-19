GRAINS-Wheat near 2-week high as adverse weather hits U.S. crops

* Wheat extends gains, hovers near last session's two week top * Corn up for third day, soybeans trade near over 1-week high (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, June 7 Chicago wheat gained more ground on Wednesday, trading near last session's two-week high on worries about dry weather threatening production of high-protein wheat in the United States. Corn rose for a fourth consecutive session while soybeans traded near Tuesday's highest since May