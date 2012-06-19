AMSTERDAM, June 19 Chicago Board of Trade December corn futures was up 3.9 percent to $5.55 a bushel at 1358 GMT on Tuesday.

Unfavourable weather conditions in the United States had pushed corn prices up 1.97 percent in Asia and the trend continued into the European session, gaining extra impetus from the weaker dollar. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; editing by Jason Neely)