AMSTERDAM, Jan 24 European milling wheat futures were flat on Tuesday as dealers awaited more news on fundamentals, overlooking weaker prices in the U.S. and a stronger euro which makes European products less competitive in exporting markets. * By 1310 GMT, front month March on Euronext milling wheat futures <0#BL2:> were unchanged at 201.50 euros a tonne, above the psychological support of 200 euros, in a very thin volume of 1,721 lots (86,050 tonnes). * Traders said prices were supported by a lack of offers on the cash market remained attractive. * But operators were sceptical that the Paris market can hold its level when U.S. markets have fallen more broadly after the release of a bearish U.S. government grains report earlier this month. * "Paris is alone," one Euronext trader said. "It's mainly supported by financial operators." * "Without a weather problem and provided oil prices stop rising, the wheat market keeps a downwards potential," said Michel Portier, an analyst with French Agritel, noting that the firmness in oil prices were the key driver of grains markets. * The euro hit a near three-week peak in volatile trade versus the dollar on Tuesday as a survey of the euro zone service sector topped forecasts and eased fears of a recession, though markets were edgy as talks to avert a messy Greek default stalled. * Kazakhstan exported around 4.1 million tonnes of grain and flour in the four months to Dec. 31, the Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday, saying a lack of rail cars was a bottleneck as the pace appeared to lag behind its forecasts for the full year. * Ukrainian grain exports fell to 2.18 million tonnes in December 2011 from 2.29 million in November, analyst UkrAgroConsult said on Tuesday. GERMANY * Germany's market was generally flat as Paris showed little movement, but underlying support again came from brisk feed wheat demand in north Germany. * Standard bread-quality milling wheat for February delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged at 205 euros a tonne with buyers at around 203 euros. * Strong demand from animal feed makers was once more keeping feed wheat prices above milling wheat in parts of the country, a pattern seen for most of last week. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale over milling wheat at 208 euros a tonne with buyers around 206 euros. * "There is demand again from animal feed producers for feed wheat for nearby delivery," one German trader said. "The feed industry and feed trade appears to be short wheat, with some buyers seeking delivery by Feb. 10 with no extensions possible." * "Demand for milling wheat is more restrained with the stronger euro and rising EU prices again making the export outlook darker. U.S. Pacific wheat looks the cheapest in the export market at the moment." * Milling wheat in regions close to South Oldenburg is being sold as feed, traders said. They said Russian and Ukrainian feed grain prices are firm and some demand is being switched back to the EU. * Prices as of 1250 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 196.00 0.25 +0.13 248.75 -21.21 London wheat 159.50 0.00 +0.00 202.00 -21.04 Paris maize 201.50 0.00 +0.00 234.50 -14.07 Paris rape 436.25 0.00 +0.00 484.25 -9.91 CBOT wheat 633.50 -4.25 -0.67 820.75 -22.81 CBOT corn 623.75 -2.00 -0.32 636.50 -2.00 CBOT soybeans 1216.50 -9.00 -0.73 1403.00 -13.29 Crude oil 99.24 -0.34 -0.34 91.38 8.60 Euro/dlr 1.30 -0.11 -7.90 1.34 -2.80 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; editing by Keiron Henderson)