AMSTERDAM, Jan 24 European milling wheat
futures were flat on Tuesday as dealers awaited more news on
fundamentals, overlooking weaker prices in the U.S. and a
stronger euro which makes European products less competitive in
exporting markets.
* By 1310 GMT, front month March on Euronext milling
wheat futures <0#BL2:> were unchanged at 201.50 euros a tonne,
above the psychological support of 200 euros, in a very thin
volume of 1,721 lots (86,050 tonnes).
* Traders said prices were supported by a lack of offers on
the cash market remained attractive.
* But operators were sceptical that the Paris market can
hold its level when U.S. markets have fallen more broadly after
the release of a bearish U.S. government grains report earlier
this month.
* "Paris is alone," one Euronext trader said. "It's mainly
supported by financial operators."
* "Without a weather problem and provided oil prices stop
rising, the wheat market keeps a downwards potential," said
Michel Portier, an analyst with French Agritel, noting that the
firmness in oil prices were the key driver of grains markets.
* The euro hit a near three-week peak in volatile trade
versus the dollar on Tuesday as a survey of the euro zone
service sector topped forecasts and eased fears of a recession,
though markets were edgy as talks to avert a messy Greek default
stalled.
* Kazakhstan exported around 4.1 million tonnes of grain and
flour in the four months to Dec. 31, the Agriculture Ministry
said on Tuesday, saying a lack of rail cars was a bottleneck as
the pace appeared to lag behind its forecasts for the full year.
* Ukrainian grain exports fell to 2.18 million tonnes in
December 2011 from 2.29 million in November, analyst
UkrAgroConsult said on Tuesday.
GERMANY
* Germany's market was generally flat as Paris showed little
movement, but underlying support again came from brisk feed
wheat demand in north Germany.
* Standard bread-quality milling wheat for February delivery
in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged at 205 euros a tonne
with buyers at around 203 euros.
* Strong demand from animal feed makers was once more
keeping feed wheat prices above milling wheat in parts of the
country, a pattern seen for most of last week.
* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg
market near the Netherlands was offered for sale over milling
wheat at 208 euros a tonne with buyers around 206 euros.
* "There is demand again from animal feed producers for feed
wheat for nearby delivery," one German trader said. "The feed
industry and feed trade appears to be short wheat, with some
buyers seeking delivery by Feb. 10 with no extensions possible."
* "Demand for milling wheat is more restrained with the
stronger euro and rising EU prices again making the export
outlook darker. U.S. Pacific wheat looks the cheapest in the
export market at the moment."
* Milling wheat in regions close to South Oldenburg is
being sold as feed, traders said. They said Russian and
Ukrainian feed grain prices are firm and some demand is being
switched back to the EU.
* Prices as of 1250 GMT
Product Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct
Paris wheat 196.00 0.25 +0.13 248.75 -21.21
London wheat 159.50 0.00 +0.00 202.00 -21.04
Paris maize 201.50 0.00 +0.00 234.50 -14.07
Paris rape 436.25 0.00 +0.00 484.25 -9.91
CBOT wheat 633.50 -4.25 -0.67 820.75 -22.81
CBOT corn 623.75 -2.00 -0.32 636.50 -2.00
CBOT soybeans 1216.50 -9.00 -0.73 1403.00 -13.29
Crude oil 99.24 -0.34 -0.34 91.38 8.60
Euro/dlr 1.30 -0.11 -7.90 1.34 -2.80
* All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris
futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per
tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.
(Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg
and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; editing by Keiron Henderson)