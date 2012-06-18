(Updates with afternoon trading) PARIS, June 18 Wheat prices in western Europe rose in afternoon trade on Monday in the wake of a weather-driven rally in Chicago, which fired up grain markets even as investor relief over election results in debt-stricken Greece petered out. * Benchmark November milling wheat in Paris climbed 3.00 euros or 1.47 percent to 206.75 euros a tonne, after earlier consolidating above a support zone at 203-204 euros. * New-crop corn futures in Chicago surged 4 percent, pulling fellow grain wheat up more than 3 percent, as forecasts called for dry, hot weather this week in the U.S. Midwest, deepening concern about stress to corn crops. * U.S. corn and wheat were also rebounding from sharp losses on Friday in the run-up to Sunday's Greek vote, whereas Paris wheat had fallen less. * "The whole global grain complex is reliant on the replenishment of U.S. corn stocks," a European trader said. "Today the focus is very clearly on the U.S. Midwest." * A big U.S. crop this year is required to ease supply but operators doubt the U.S. government's initial yield forecast of 166 bushels per acre can be achieved after a recent decline in crop conditions. * "If we lose three, four or five bushels, that would be a slight setback," the trader said of the U.S. corn forecast. "The question is whether we get a scenario where we go under 160 bushels." * Grain markets found support earlier on Monday on relief that Greek parties that support a bailout deal, rather than an exit from the euro, obtained a majority, but the rally soon faded as attention turned back to euro zone debt problems, with Spain's bond yields surging again. * In Russia, rain is likely in key southern growing areas in coming days after showers fell this weekend, the state forecaster said.. * This could bring some relief to crops after dry, hot weather during spring led forecasters to cut crop estimates for 2012 crops in Russia and Ukraine. * French consultancy Agritel said in a note on Friday it saw the Russian wheat crop at 50.5 million tonnes, at the low end of a 50-53 million range it had given previously. The new estimate was close to a 50 million tonne forecast given by U.S. consultancy AgResource. * Prices of Russian wheat for the 2012/13 season that starts in July were being discussed at $255-$260 a tonne at the main export outlet of Novorossiisk. * In oilseed markets, European rapeseed futures rose in step with U.S. soybeans, which rallied on the Midwest weather outlook, though it was seen as less at risk than corn for now. * November rapeseed added 5.00 euros or 1.10 percent to 461.00 euros a tonne. GERMANY * German prices were higher on the back of the Paris trend, having been little changed earlier as relief at the Greek election result faded and with more rain improving the harvest outlook. * Standard milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up one euro at 212 euros a tonne with buyers at around 210 euros. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed grains market near the Netherlands was again quoted over milling wheat, also unchanged at 229 euros a tonne for nearby delivery with buyers at around 227 euros. * "The relief at the result of the Greek election has faded rather quickly with the focus turning to Spain's financial problems," one trader said. "We continue to see risk aversion." * Parts of Germany had rain over the weekend, continuing a wet fortnight that has helped to relieve grain plants after a long dry spell. * "The harvest picture is now looking much better in most of the country, but parts of the east are suffering dryness and damage is visible," another trader said. "People are still waiting to see how much rain falls this week." * Showers are forecast for much of Germany up to Friday, including in the driest eastern regions in the north eastern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. * The German Farm Cooperatives Association on Wednesday cut its forecast for the 2012 wheat harvest to 21.3 million tonnes, 6.2 percent down on the 22.7 million tonnes Germany harvested in 2011 after frost damage and a dry spring. * Prices as of 1618 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 206.75 3.00 +1.47 195.25 5.89 London wheat 155.00 1.00 +0.65 153.65 0.88 Paris maize 188.50 2.25 +1.21 197.25 -4.44 Paris rape 461.00 5.00 +1.10 421.50 9.37 CBOT wheat 631.50 22.00 +3.61 652.75 -3.26 CBOT corn 602.50 23.00 +3.97 646.60 -6.82 CBOT soy 1390.25 14.25 +1.04 1198.50 16.00 Crude oil 83.31 -0.72 -0.86 98.83 -15.70 Euro/dlr 1.26 -0.01 -0.43 1.30 -2.88 *Paris futures prices in euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; editing by James Jukwey)