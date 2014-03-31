PARIS, March 31 European wheat prices edged lower on Monday on technical selling ahead of a major U.S. government report and on expectations for an easing of political tensions in the major exporting Black Sea region. * May milling wheat on the Paris-based Euronext market was down 0.75 euros or 0.4 percent at 209.00 euros ($290) a tonne at 1456 GMT. * New crop November wheat was down 1.25 euros or 0.6 percent at 201.50 euros a tonne. * "It seems the situation is settling down a bit on the Ukrainian front, at least there seems to be a willingness to do so, and the weather is improving in the U.S., so the market feels there is less of a need for weather and geopolitical premiums," one trader said. * "But what people will really looking at today is the USDA report," he added. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture is due to release its quarterly grain inventory and spring plantings reports at 1600 GMT. It is forecast to show wheat stocks at a five-year low of 1.042 billion bushels. * Wheat was down 0.8 percent in Chicago, also pressured by forecasts for rain in the parched southern U.S. Plains growing regions. * A Ukrainian Defence Ministry official said on Monday the number of Russian soldiers on the border with Ukraine was decreasing, although he cautioned this might reflect a scheduled rotation of conscripts rather than a withdrawal. GERMANY * German wheat premiums were little changed in a risk-off mood ahead of the USDA reports on Monday, while still underpinned by export optimism. * Standard milling wheat for April delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale at an unchanged premium of 1 euro over the Paris May contract. Buyers were offering level Paris. * New crop wheat for delivery from September was offered for sale unchanged at 4 euros over Paris November, with buyers offering 3 euros over. * "The spring plantings report from the USDA can traditionally cause some very large swings in Chicago prices, and the report comes at the end of our trading day, so there is a risk avoidance mood today," one German trader said. POLAND * Good export demand and low farmer selling have supported Polish domestic wheat prices in the past week, traders said. * "High export prices compelled Polish flour mills to raise their offer prices, and some mills are starting to fear that the large export programme in Poland will reduce local supply availability," one Polish trader said. "There is talk of signs that supplies are getting tighter, and farmers are holding back from sales in the hope prices will rise further." * Polish domestic wheat rose by 10 zloty a tonne (2.4 euros) with buying offers at 800 to 820 zloty a tonne (192 to 196.5 euros) delivered to mills in April. * Milling wheat prices offered by exporters fell by about 5 zloty a tonne (1.2 euros) following weakness in Paris but remained above domestic prices at 845 to 855 zloty (202.5 to 205 euros) a tonne for delivery to port silos from April onwards. * Polish new crop milling wheat of 12 percent was at 820 to 830 zloty a tonne (196.5 to 199 euros) delivered to port silos ex harvest. * "Some big farms sold some new crop quantities, but in general it is very difficult to buy new crop," another trader said. "Feed wheat is hardly available any more." * Prices as of 1457 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move Paris wheat 209.00 -0.75 -0.36 Paris maize 183.75 -1.50 -0.81 Paris rape 409.50 -2.75 -0.67 CBOT wheat 691.25 -4.25 -0.61 CBOT corn 478.00 -14.00 -2.85 CBOT soy 1438.50 2.00 +0.14 WTI crude oil 101.48 -0.19 -0.19 Euro/dlr 1.38 +0.25 * CBOT futures prices are in cents per bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne, WTI crude oil in dollars per barrel. ($1 = 0.7271 Euros) (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg)