AMSTERDAM, Jan 17 European wheat prices edged higher on Tuesday following strong U.S. grains prices and higher crude oil, shrugging off a strong rise of the euro against the dollar which makes euro-denominated goods less competitive on the world market. * By 1302 GMT, the benchmark contract March was 1.00 euros, or 0.5 percent, higher at 199.25 euros a tonne. Traders said a lot of the volume was for against actual (AA) contracts. * The psychological resistance on March was at 200 euros while the technical one was at 203.75 euros, a level last hit on Thursday, traders said. * In Chicago, U.S. wheat futures rose after corn and soybeans were boosted by forecasts of persistent dry weather in Argentina and Brazil in coming days. Front month March corn was up 1.4 percent at $6.10-3/4 a bushel. * "Chicago is helping us. There is a rise in the euro but there are other key dates this week which could lead to other movements," one Euronext trader said. * A new weekly bond auction in France later this week will be particularly watched after France's downgrade last week by ratings agency Standard & Poor's. * Worries about drought in Argentina, the world's No. 2 corn-exporting country, persisted after local meteorologists said it would worsen this week, dashing hopes that rain in the days ahead might be strong enough to revive parched corn and soy fields. * "It's clear that it's rain and drought in South America which is driving the market," said French analyst Alexandre Marie from Offre et Demande Agricole. * The euro jumped versus the dollar on Tuesday after a strong reading of German business sentiment suggested the euro zone's largest economy was improving in the face of the region's debt crisis. * Better economic sentiment also buoyed by stronger-than-expected economic growth in China also supported stock markets and crude oil prices with the light Brent gaining 2.3 percent, the French stock market index up 1.35 percent and the pan-European index up 0.8 percent . * Tunisia's state grains agency is in the market to purchase 125,000 tonnes of durum wheat for shipment between February and April. Results were expected later on Tuesday. * About a third of Ukraine's winter grain crops are in poor condition as of mid-January due to a severe drought that hit the country during sowing, analyst UkrAgroConsult said on Tuesday. * Euronext rapeseed futures <0#COM:> were also firmer with front-month February up 0.3 percent at 451.50 euros a tonne, supported by the surge in crude oil prices and the expiry of options on the contract on Monday. GERMANY * Germany's market rose in line with Paris, with support also coming from low farmer selling and strong feed wheat demand. * Standard bread-quality milling wheat for January delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up two euros at 204 euros a tonne with buyers at around 202 euros. *"We have stronger outside markets today and farmers are asking proud prices for their remaining old crop supplies," one trader said. "People are a little reserved and waiting to see how the U.S. markets open after their holiday, with more support from the Argentine drought seen possible." * The weaker trend in the euro will make the export outlook more positive at a time when competition from rivals like Argentina is weakening, traders said. * Short-covering by animal feed makers was keeping German feed wheat prices at the same level or even higher than milling wheat, continuing a pattern seen last week. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale over milling wheat at 205 euros a tonne with buyers around 203 euros. * "We are seeing continued feed wheat short-covering which is meeting low farmer selling," another trader said. * Prices as of 1250 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 195.25 0.00 +0.00 248.75 -21.51 London wheat 0.00 -155.10 -100.00 202.00 -100.00 Paris maize 202.50 0.75 +0.37 234.50 -13.65 Paris rape 438.00 2.50 +0.57 484.25 -9.55 CBOT wheat 632.50 8.25 +1.32 820.75 -22.94 CBOT corn 614.00 7.50 +1.24 636.50 -3.53 CBOT soybeans 1185.25 17.50 +1.50 1403.00 -15.52 Crude oil 100.69 1.99 +2.02 91.38 10.19 Euro/dlr 1.28 -0.13 -9.43 1.34 -4.41 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; editing by Keiron Henderson)