(Adds Italy, updates prices) AMSTERDAM, Jan 17 European wheat prices gave up some of their gains in afternoon trade tracking U.S. grains markets, staying firm despite a rise of the euro against the dollar which makes euro-denominated goods less competitive on the world market. * By 1633 GMT, the benchmark contract March was 0.50 euros, or 0.25 percent, higher at 198.75 euros a tonne. Traders said a lot of the volume was for against actual (AA) contracts. * The psychological resistance on March was at 200 euros while the technical one was at 203.75 euros, a level last hit on Thursday, traders said. * In Chicago, U.S. grains futures rose at the open on Tuesday, led by corn and soybean rebounding from last week's multi-week lows, on worries about the drought hitting Argentina's crops, said traders who also cited a weaker dollar. * But U.S. prices slipped shortly after, pulling European prices in their wake. * "We are following on the heels of Chicago since the end of last year," one Euronext trader said. * Worries about drought in Argentina, the world's No. 2 corn-exporting country, persisted after local meteorologists said it would worsen this week, dashing hopes that rain in the days ahead might be strong enough to revive parched corn and soy fields. * "It's clear that it's rain and drought in South America which is driving the market," French analyst Alexandre Marie from Offre et Demande Agricole said. * The euro jumped versus the dollar on Tuesday after a strong reading of German business sentiment suggested the euro zone's largest economy was improving in the face of the region's debt crisis. * Better economic sentiment also buoyed by stronger-than-expected economic growth in China also supported stock markets and crude oil prices with light Brent gaining 2.3 percent, the French stock market index up 1.35 percent and the pan-European index up 0.8 percent. * Tunisia's state grains agency has bought 75,000 tonnes of durum wheat in an international tender to purchase 125,000 tonnes which closed on Tuesday, European traders said. * About a third of Ukraine's winter grain crops are in poor condition as of mid-January due to a severe drought that hit the country during sowing, analyst UkrAgroConsult said on Tuesday. * Euronext rapeseed futures <0#COM:> were also firmer with front-month February up 0.4 percent at 452.00 euros a tonne, supported by the surge in crude oil prices and the expiry of options on the contract on Monday. GERMANY * Germany's market rose in line with Paris, with support also coming from low farmer selling and strong feed wheat demand. * Standard bread-quality milling wheat for January delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up two euros at 204 euros a tonne, with buyers at around 202 euros. *"We have stronger outside markets today and farmers are asking proud prices for their remaining old crop supplies," one trader said. "People are a little reserved and waiting to see how the U.S. markets open after their holiday, with more support from the Argentine drought seen possible." * The weaker trend in the euro will make the export outlook more positive at a time when competition from rivals like Argentina is weakening, traders said. * Short-covering by animal feed makers was keeping German feed wheat prices at the same level or even higher than milling wheat, continuing a pattern seen last week. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale over milling wheat at 205 euros a tonne with buyers around 203 euros. * "We are seeing continued feed wheat short-covering which is meeting low farmer selling," another trader said. ITALY * Wheat prices in Italy, a major cereals buyer in Europe, were flat on the week in a balance between tightening supplies of local grain and sluggish demand, traders said. * Bread quality wheat was stable at 226-228 euros a tonne for prompt delivery, while higher grade wheat was unchanged at 244-251 euros a tonne and 265-274 euros a tonne, depending on quality, according to data from a weekly trade on Milan's cereals bourse. * Prices as of 1700 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 195.50 0.25 +0.13 248.75 -21.41 London wheat 157.50 2.40 +1.55 202.00 -22.03 Paris maize 203.00 1.25 +0.62 234.50 -13.43 Paris rape 437.25 1.75 +0.40 484.25 -9.71 CBOT wheat 627.25 3.00 +0.48 820.75 -23.58 CBOT corn 611.50 5.00 +0.82 636.50 -3.93 CBOT soybeans 1185.25 17.50 +1.50 1403.00 -15.52 Crude oil 100.37 1.67 +1.69 91.38 9.84 Euro/dlr 1.27 -0.14 -9.77 1.34 -4.77 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam)