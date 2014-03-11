LONDON, March 11 Wheat prices in western Europe were higher on Tuesday, boosted by dry weather in the U.S. Plains, a weaker euro and potential disruptions to shipments from the Black Sea region linked to the political crisis in Ukraine.

* Front-month May on Paris-based wheat milling futures was 2.50 euros or 1.2 percent higher at 209.50 euros a tonne by 1650 GMT.

* U.S. wheat and corn futures also rose on a round of bargain buying following sharp declines on Monday driven by a bearish report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

* "The USDA reports on Monday caused general market weakness and with the reports behind us the market's attention is again moving back to the critical political situation in Ukraine," one German trader said.

* "It is immensely difficult to forecast which way the political events in Ukraine will move and any heightening of tension could result in very volatile price movements if the market sees a threat to Black Sea grain exports."

* Ukraine's interim leaders established a new National Guard on Tuesday and appealed to the United States and Britain for assistance against what they called Russian aggression in Crimea under a post-Cold War treaty.

* "The Russian involvement in Ukraine has caused concerns that shipments of grain from the Black sea ports could be disrupted," analyst Tom Pugh of Capital Economics said in a market note.

* "However, we think it is in neither side's interests to disrupt trade links and so expect the risk premium currently in prices to fade over time," he added.

* The euro fell against the dollar and the yen after European Central Bank policymakers indicated traders may have overlooked the message that the bank may still act to stimulate the economy.

* Feed wheat futures in London were also higher with May up 0.55 pounds or 0.3 percent at 165.00 pounds a tonne.

* Standard milling wheat for April delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale at a premium down 0.5 euro at 3 euros over the Paris May contract with buyers seeking 1 to 1.5 euros over.

* New crop wheat for delivery from September was offered for sale in a range from 5 to 4 euros over Paris November.

* Germany's grain sowings for the summer 2014 crop are developing well in unusually warm weather.

* "Optimism is rising that we will see a good harvest this year in Germany," one trader said. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt in London, Valerie Parent in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg, editing by David Evans)