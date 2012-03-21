March 21 U.S. corn export premiums at the Gulf Coast were mostly flat on Wednesday amid dull export demand and adequate supplies in the marketing pipeline following a wave of farmer selling last week, traders said. * Few export inquiries reported on Wednesday despite sinking corn futures prices and cash basis values this week that have cut prices by more than 4 percent. * Several regular U.S. corn importers have filled their immediate needs with purchases over recent weeks and may be less aggressive ahead of next week's USDA prospective plantings report. That report, to be released on March 30, is expected to show a jump in U.S. corn acres to the most since 1944. * Global demand for corn also remained restricted by an ample available supply of less expensive feed wheat. * Chinese importers bought about 350,000 tonnes of Australian feed wheat this week for June-July shipment, traders said. Prices on a FOB basis were about $15 per tonne below U.S. corn at the Pacific Northwest. * Chinese demand for U.S. corn imports remained a strong possibility as domestic prices in China hovered near all-time highs and as prices for U.S. imports declined, traders said. WHEAT, SOYBEANS * Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were mostly steady on Wednesday amid slow demand for U.S. supplies. * Active wheat demand from importers in North Africa and the Middle East filled mostly by South American and Black Sea suppliers. * Morocco bought 300,000 to 400,000 tonnes South American wheat, UAE bought 30,000 tonnes Argentine milling wheat along with feed grains, Algeria bought 300,000 tonnes optional-origin milling wheat expected to be supplied by South America. * Tunisia set a tender to buy 50,000 tonnes soft wheat, 50,000 tonnes barley, Ethiopia set a new tender for 35,000 tonnes milling wheat, Bangladesh set a tender for 50,000 tonnes wheat. * U.S. soybean export premiums at the Gulf Coast were mostly steady on Wednesday amid moderate demand. * Talk among futures traders that China bought two cargoes of U.S. soybeans for PNW shipment could not be confirmed. * Trade monitoring labor strife in Argentina as grain truckers remained on strike on Wednesday but were in talks with the government. Market impact thus far was muted as the main corn and soy harvest was weeks away. * Corn export sales last week estimated at 650,000 to 850,000 tonnes, soybeans at 900,000 to 1 million, wheat at 400,000 to 500,000, analysts said ahead of a weekly USDA report on Thursday. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)