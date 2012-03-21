March 21 U.S. corn export premiums at the Gulf
Coast were mostly flat on Wednesday amid dull export demand and
adequate supplies in the marketing pipeline following a wave of
farmer selling last week, traders said.
* Few export inquiries reported on Wednesday despite sinking
corn futures prices and cash basis values this week that have
cut prices by more than 4 percent.
* Several regular U.S. corn importers have filled their
immediate needs with purchases over recent weeks and may be less
aggressive ahead of next week's USDA prospective plantings
report. That report, to be released on March 30, is expected to
show a jump in U.S. corn acres to the most since 1944.
* Global demand for corn also remained restricted by an
ample available supply of less expensive feed wheat.
* Chinese importers bought about 350,000 tonnes of
Australian feed wheat this week for June-July shipment, traders
said. Prices on a FOB basis were about $15 per tonne below U.S.
corn at the Pacific Northwest.
* Chinese demand for U.S. corn imports remained a strong
possibility as domestic prices in China hovered near all-time
highs and as prices for U.S. imports declined, traders said.
WHEAT, SOYBEANS
* Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were mostly
steady on Wednesday amid slow demand for U.S. supplies.
* Active wheat demand from importers in North Africa and the
Middle East filled mostly by South American and Black Sea
suppliers.
* Morocco bought 300,000 to 400,000 tonnes South American
wheat, UAE bought 30,000 tonnes Argentine
milling wheat along with feed grains, Algeria
bought 300,000 tonnes optional-origin milling wheat expected to
be supplied by South America.
* Tunisia set a tender to buy 50,000 tonnes soft wheat,
50,000 tonnes barley, Ethiopia set a new tender
for 35,000 tonnes milling wheat, Bangladesh set
a tender for 50,000 tonnes wheat.
* U.S. soybean export premiums at the Gulf Coast were mostly
steady on Wednesday amid moderate demand.
* Talk among futures traders that China bought two cargoes
of U.S. soybeans for PNW shipment could not be confirmed.
* Trade monitoring labor strife in Argentina as grain
truckers remained on strike on Wednesday but were in talks with
the government. Market impact thus far was muted
as the main corn and soy harvest was weeks away.
* Corn export sales last week estimated at 650,000 to
850,000 tonnes, soybeans at 900,000 to 1 million, wheat at
400,000 to 500,000, analysts said ahead of a weekly USDA report
on Thursday.
To check displays of FOB basis, click on following:
U.S. FOB Gulf corn
U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans
U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat
U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat
LINKS
* FOB U.S. Gulf Grain
* U.S. grain export summary
* Brazil soybean export prices
* Brazil corn export prices
* Argentine grain prices
* Russian grain prices
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)