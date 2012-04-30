April 30 Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were mostly steady in quiet trade on Monday as demand from China was muted due to a two-day holiday that will keep many traders there away from the market until midweek, traders said. * Soybean basis values remain underpinned by tight U.S. supplies and a drought-reduced South American crop, which has steered more global demand to U.S. soy. * USDA on Monday confirmed private sales of 220,000 tonnes U.S. soybeans to China for 2012/13 shipment. * U.S. corn export premiums at the Gulf were mixed, with old-crop values underpinned by tight stocks and a lack of farmer selling, traders said. * No fresh corn sales to China were confirmed on Monday after USDA reported sales of nearly 3 million tonnes last week to China and "unknown" destinations believed to be China. * Two South Korean feedmakers seeking a total of up to 265,000 tonnes corn via tenders closing on Wednesday. * Wheat export premiums held mostly steady on Monday, underpinned by solid export demand and snug old-crop supplies. * Saudi Arabia bought 450,000 tonnes wheat via a tender from numerous origins, including the United States. * Taiwan Flour Millers' Association seeking 56,500 tonnes U.S. milling wheat, with a May 2 bidding deadline in the tender. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; editing by Jim Marshall)