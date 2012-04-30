April 30 Soybean export premiums at the U.S.
Gulf Coast were mostly steady in quiet trade on Monday as demand
from China was muted due to a two-day holiday that will keep
many traders there away from the market until midweek, traders
said.
* Soybean basis values remain underpinned by tight U.S.
supplies and a drought-reduced South American crop, which has
steered more global demand to U.S. soy.
* USDA on Monday confirmed private sales of 220,000 tonnes
U.S. soybeans to China for 2012/13 shipment.
* U.S. corn export premiums at the Gulf were mixed, with
old-crop values underpinned by tight stocks and a lack of farmer
selling, traders said.
* No fresh corn sales to China were confirmed on Monday
after USDA reported sales of nearly 3 million tonnes last week
to China and "unknown" destinations believed to be China.
* Two South Korean feedmakers seeking a total of up to
265,000 tonnes corn via tenders closing on Wednesday.
* Wheat export premiums held mostly steady on Monday,
underpinned by solid export demand and snug old-crop supplies.
* Saudi Arabia bought 450,000 tonnes wheat via a tender from
numerous origins, including the United States.
* Taiwan Flour Millers' Association seeking 56,500 tonnes
U.S. milling wheat, with a May 2 bidding deadline in the tender.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; editing by Jim Marshall)