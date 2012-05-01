May 1 Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf
Coast were steady in quiet trade on Tuesday amid May Day
holidays around much of the world, including top importer China
and key exporters Brazil and Argentina, traders said.
* Chinese soybean demand seen rising on Wednesday as traders
return from holiday, with basis values likely to remain
supported by tight supplies, traders said.
* Chinese importer increasingly focused on new-crop U.S.
soybeans. But some old-crop sales still likely in the near term
as South American supplies were getting tighter, analysts Oil
World said.
* Noted crop forecaster Michael Cordonnier cut his Argentine
soy crop forecast to 40 million tonnes, down 1.5 million, and
his Brazilian soy crop outlook to 65 million, down 1 million.
* USDA on Tuesday confirmed private sales of 110,000 tonnes
new-crop U.S. soybeans to China. The announcement came a day
after USDA confirmed 220,000 tonnes in new-crop sales to China.
CORN, WHEAT
* U.S. Gulf corn export premiums remained supported by tight
old-crop supplies and a lack of farmer selling, although export
demand was mostly quiet on Tuesday, traders said.
* Chinese demand for imported U.S. corn muted after prices
rallied from recent lows.
* Two South Korean feedmakers seeking a total of up to
265,000 tonnes corn via tenders closing on Wednesday.
* Argentine corn prices about $25 per tonne discount to U.S.
prices. Brazilian summer corn crop also available at a
considerable discount, traders said.
* Wheat export premiums were unchanged at the Gulf Coast,
with the market firmly underpinned by solid export prospects as
U.S. prices were competitive on world markets.
* USDA confirmed the private sale of 110,000 tonnes U.S.
hard red winter wheat to Saudi Arabia in the earliest new-crop
sales to the kingdom in at least 20 years.
* CME Group confirmed plans to expand trading hours for
grain futures to 22 hours a day from May 14.
To check displays of FOB basis, click on following:
U.S. FOB Gulf corn
U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans
U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat
U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat
LINKS
* FOB U.S. Gulf Grain
* U.S. grain export summary
* Brazil soybean export prices
* Brazil corn export prices
* Argentine grain prices
* Russian grain prices
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; editing by Jim Marshall)