May 8 Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast held steady on Tuesday, supported by tight old-crop supplies but capped by sluggish near-term export demand, traders said. * Corn offers for summer shipping periods were not well defined as grain was difficult to source amid a lack of farmer selling. Basis values drew underlying support from the tightest old-crop stocks in 16 years. * Spot CIF basis bids at the Gulf moved in a broad range amid a widely fluctuating spread between May and July corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade. May barges traded as high as 104 cents a bushel over CBOT July futures early in the day and as low as 97 over late in the day. * Export demand for corn was routine at best, with regular importers such as Mexico making price inquiries but demand from others muted, traders said. * Talk of possible fresh Chinese demand for U.S. corn could not be confirmed. Previous sales have occurred with new-crop prices near current levels, but traders said there was no indication in the cash market that any large sales had occurred. SOYBEANS, WHEAT * Soybean export premiums at the Gulf were flat, but underpinned strong export prospects amid drought-reduced South American supplies. * Demand from top importer China has been steady over recent days. A steep plunge in prices on Tuesday could support more buying, but volumes may be limited ahead of Thursday's monthly USDA crop reports, traders said. Nearby Chinese crush margins were also poor, they said. * China sold 68,328 tonnes of soybeans from state reserves at a regular auction on Tuesday, as high import prices prompted purchases from the state. * USDA early on Tuesday confirmed private sales of 60,000 tonnes old-crop U.S. soybeans, 165,000 tonnes new-crop to China. * Port workers at Argentina's San Lorenzo port to strike on Thursday over wages, which could potentially slow export shipments. A four-day farmer strike in Buenos Aires province was not expected to impact export shipments. * Wheat export premiums at the Gulf were mostly steady amid moderate export demand, with U.S. prices currently competitive on the world market, traders said. * Traders eyeing Iraqi tender for at least 50,000 tonnes of wheat that closes on Sunday. Hard red winter wheat prices likely to be competitive in the tender, traders said. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; editing by Jim Marshall)