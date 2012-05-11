May 11 Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf
Coast were steady to firm on Friday amid demand from China and
sharply lower futures prices, traders said.
* China may have bought one or two cargoes of U.S. soybeans
for summer shipment as futures prices tumbled 2.5 to 3.5 percent
on Friday, traders said. But poor Chinese crush margins limited
further buying, they said.
* At least two Brazilian soybean cargoes purchased by China
on Friday for June shipment, traders said.
* China bought a total of about 15 cargoes of U.S. soybeans
this week, both old- and new-crop shipments and for loading at
both the Gulf and Pacific Northwest, a trader said. That was
down from at least 20 cargoes purchased last week.
* CIF basis for June and July barges at the Gulf firmed on
Friday amid signs of fresh exporter needs for those shipping
periods. FOB basis offers increased by 1 to 2 cents in old-crop
positions.
* June Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures plunged
more than 3 percent in a long liquidation setback.
* Workers at Argentina's biggest grains ports on Friday
lifted a strike that had threatened to disrupt shipments.
CORN, WHEAT
* Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf held mostly steady,
supported by tight old-crop stocks but capped by quiet demand
for costly old-crop supplies.
* Futures prices at 14-month lows seen attracting fresh
demand for new-crop grain, but some buyers awaiting further
weakness in prices amid forecasts for a record crop. Lofty basis
levels and inverted futures market keeping demand for old-crop
corn muted.
* USDA on Friday confirmed 300,000 tonnes in U.S. corn sales
to unknown destinations. Traders said the announcement confirmed
early-week rumors of Chinese buying.
* Wheat export premiums at the Gulf were steady amid solid
export demand as U.S. prices are competitive on the world
market, traders said.
* Traders are eyeing an Iraqi tender for at least 50,000
tonnes of wheat that closes on Sunday. Hard red winter wheat
prices likely to be competitive in the tender, traders said.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)