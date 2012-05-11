May 11 Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were steady to firm on Friday amid demand from China and sharply lower futures prices, traders said. * China may have bought one or two cargoes of U.S. soybeans for summer shipment as futures prices tumbled 2.5 to 3.5 percent on Friday, traders said. But poor Chinese crush margins limited further buying, they said. * At least two Brazilian soybean cargoes purchased by China on Friday for June shipment, traders said. * China bought a total of about 15 cargoes of U.S. soybeans this week, both old- and new-crop shipments and for loading at both the Gulf and Pacific Northwest, a trader said. That was down from at least 20 cargoes purchased last week. * CIF basis for June and July barges at the Gulf firmed on Friday amid signs of fresh exporter needs for those shipping periods. FOB basis offers increased by 1 to 2 cents in old-crop positions. * June Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures plunged more than 3 percent in a long liquidation setback. * Workers at Argentina's biggest grains ports on Friday lifted a strike that had threatened to disrupt shipments. CORN, WHEAT * Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf held mostly steady, supported by tight old-crop stocks but capped by quiet demand for costly old-crop supplies. * Futures prices at 14-month lows seen attracting fresh demand for new-crop grain, but some buyers awaiting further weakness in prices amid forecasts for a record crop. Lofty basis levels and inverted futures market keeping demand for old-crop corn muted. * USDA on Friday confirmed 300,000 tonnes in U.S. corn sales to unknown destinations. Traders said the announcement confirmed early-week rumors of Chinese buying. * Wheat export premiums at the Gulf were steady amid solid export demand as U.S. prices are competitive on the world market, traders said. * Traders are eyeing an Iraqi tender for at least 50,000 tonnes of wheat that closes on Sunday. Hard red winter wheat prices likely to be competitive in the tender, traders said. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)