May 14 Export premiums for soybeans held steady at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Monday, supported by a sharp drop in futures and limited supplies in the pipeline, traders said. * Soy futures fell to a six-week low at the Chicago Board of Trade as funds liquidated some of their record-large long holdings. * But the break in prices did not spur any significant demand from importers, with top buyer China said to be beginning the week on the sidelines amid poor domestic crush margins, the traders said. * CIF soybeans had a weak tone for nearby shipments due to lackluster spot demand. * FOB corn was steady as high old-crop prices and thin supplies put on lid on demand while exporters hoped for further decreases in new-crop corn prices before booking purchases for later this year from the United States. * Wheat export premiums at the Gulf were steady amid solid export demand as U.S. prices are competitive on the world market, traders said. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago)