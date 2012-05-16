May 16 Wheat export premiums held steady at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Wednesday even as futures jumped 5 percent, with a large purchase of U.S. wheat by Iraq helping to keep on a lid on any losses in the basis, traders said. * Iraq purchased 400,000 tonnes of wheat from the United States, Australia, Russia, Romania and Kazakhstan, trade ministry sources said. * The U.S. sold as much as 200,000 tonnes of hard red winter wheat to the major wheat importer while the rest of the purchase was an even mix of 50,000 tonnes from the other four exporters, U.S. traders said. * Jordan also inquired about shipments of U.S. wheat while South Korea likely purchased a cargo of feed wheat from Australia, the traders said. * FOB premiums for soybeans were slightly firmer, rebounding from recent declines, while corn export premiums were steady as high prices for old-crop supplies continued to cap demand for each commodity. * China purchased 900,000 tonnes of U.S. corn in the eighth largest one-day corn sale ever, with most of the supplies for shipment in the next marketing year that begins Sept. 1, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Wednesday. * Traders expected USDA on Thursday to put export sales of corn last week at 900,000 to 1.3 million tonnes, wheat sales at 400,000 to 600,000 tonnes and soybean sales at 1.1 million to 1.4 million tonnes. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; editing by Jim Marshall)