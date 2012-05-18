May 18 Export premiums for corn and wheat were steady at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Friday, holding recent gains on concerns of tight global grain supplies, but sharply higher futures chilled any buying interest, traders said. * FOB soybeans were also largely flat, with top soy buyer China said to have bought one cargo of U.S. beans. * Corn premiums remain near record highs and could rise above the historic levels seen last summer as old-crop corn supplies dwindle to a 16-year low. * The early hard red winter wheat harvest is progressing in the southern U.S. Plains and that may pressure premiums in the coming days even as hot and dry weather reduces yields in still-developing fields. * A spike in farmer sales of corn would also weigh on corn premiums next week. Bids in the CIF barge market ended weaker on Friday after rising sharply on Thursday. * U.S. wheat surged on Friday to post its biggest weekly gain in 16 years, adding about 17 percent to prices and notching an eight-month high as hot and dry weather stoked fears about production losses in the U.S. Plains and Russia. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)