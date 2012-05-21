May 21 Soft red winter wheat export premiums
eased at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Monday, pressured by the
approaching harvest, while corn and soybean premiums held mostly
steady, traders said.
* SRW wheat offers declined by 5 cents per bushel for nearby
shipments on ideas that supplies will become more plentiful as
farmers begin gathering the crop in the mid-South region.
* Premiums for hard red winter wheat remained steady,
underpinned by concerns of lower yields in the southern U.S.
Plains as well as an announcement by USDA of a sale of 100,000
tonnes of U.S. wheat sold to Iraq, which was thought to be part
of a tender late last week.
* Largely higher futures, with wheat rising the sixth
straight day, capped export demand for each commodity, with
traders describing a quiet start to the week in the export
market.
* However, corn and soybean premiums could come under
pressure in the coming days after bids for both crops eased in
the CIF barge market.
* U.S. farmers planted corn and soybeans in record time last
week as they took advantage of the warm, dry weather throughout
the U.S. Midwest, Monday's weekly USDA planting data showed.
To check displays of FOB basis, click on following:
U.S. FOB Gulf corn
U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans
U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat
U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat
LINKS
* FOB U.S. Gulf Grain
* U.S. grain export summary
* Brazil soybean export prices
* Brazil corn export prices
* Argentine grain prices
* Russian grain prices
(Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by David
Gregorio)