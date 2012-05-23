May 23 Export premiums for soybeans shipped by
barges to the U.S. Gulf were firm amid slow farmer selling and
export demand, while corn was mostly flat, traders said.
* Soft red winter wheat basis offers were lower ahead of the
harvest, with buyers staying at the sidelines.
* Traders said there was talk of China cancelling purchases
of U.S. soybeans but were not able to confirm it. The talk
weighed on CBOT futures.
* On Tuesday, there were rumors that China was rolling some
of its old-crop purchases to the 2012/13 (Sept/Aug) season.
* "No one's been able to confirm the China rumors," a corn
trader said.
(Reporting by K.T. Arasu in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)