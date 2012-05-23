May 23 Export premiums for soybeans shipped by barges to the U.S. Gulf were firm amid slow farmer selling and export demand, while corn was mostly flat, traders said. * Soft red winter wheat basis offers were lower ahead of the harvest, with buyers staying at the sidelines. * Traders said there was talk of China cancelling purchases of U.S. soybeans but were not able to confirm it. The talk weighed on CBOT futures. * On Tuesday, there were rumors that China was rolling some of its old-crop purchases to the 2012/13 (Sept/Aug) season. * "No one's been able to confirm the China rumors," a corn trader said. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by K.T. Arasu in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)