May 29 Export premiums for corn shipped by barge
to the U.S. Gulf fell by as much as 10 cents per bushel on
Tuesday as prices adjusted to a slump in CBOT July futures,
traders said.
* Offers for June and July shipment corn fell by three cents
per bushel, while prices for first- and last-half August
shipments tumbled by 10 cents.
* "It's because of the liquidation in the July," a corn
trader said.
* CBOT July corn futures tumbled 16 cents to finish
the day at $5.62-1/2 per bushel on long liquidation amid
forecasts for rain in the Midwest this week.
* Soybean basis offers were steady on routine demand.
* Hard red winter wheat basis offers were down 5 cents per
bushel for July through September shipments, while those for
soft red winter wheat were down 5 cents.
* Traders said the wheat market was pressured by the
advancing harvest.
(Reporting by K.T. Arasu in Chicago; editing by Jim Marshall)